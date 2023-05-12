Life in prison for man found guilty of attempted first-degree murder

Late last month, a jury found Searron Nathaniel Brooks III guilty of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon argued at trial that Brooks shot 28-year-old Dishon Jechonias Barnes multiple times on Feb. 2, 2022. Children were outside playing when numerous gunshots were fired in Barnes' direction. Barnes tussled with the gunman and protected his children.

Brooks' alleged accomplice, Patrick Rodriguez Emmanuel, was acquitted by that same jury on charges of principal to attempted first-degree murder and four counts of principal to aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Emmanuel, 29, had faced an unrelated battery charge, but the state has since dropped it.

Prosecutor wanted life in prison; defense argued for a lesser sentence

Nixon told Circuit Judge Peter Brigham at Brooks' sentencing hearing Friday morning that the 26-year-old Ocala man deserves life behind bars because he qualifies as a prison releasee reoffender. State records show Brooks has served time in prison for several offenses and had been released in December 2021. The shooting occurred roughly two months after his release.

Barnes, who appeared by Zoom, said he was grateful for the process and thanked Nixon and her team. He said he wants a strict sentence. Nixon told the court that the children were traumatized from the shooting. Security was tight in the courtroom due to tension between the families of both Barnes and Brooks.

In September, Ocala lawyer Jack Maro secured a mistrial for Brooks when a separate jury was unable to decide the case. This time around, Maro told the court his client should be sentenced to 25 or 30 years in prison, not life.

He said the lesser sentence would give Brooks some hope and a reason to get up in the mornings. The lawyer said it wasn't anyone's intention to harm the children.

When it was his turn to speak, a shackled Brooks, wearing a red-and-white jail uniform, said his request for a new trial was denied. He said he and his attorney were unable to quiz Barnes about his untruthfulness.

Judge imposes sentence

The judge told Brooks that he was sentencing him to life in prison based on the law. While in prison, the judge said, Brooks must not have any contact with Barnes.

Brooks has 250 days of credit for time already served at the county jail.

Circuit Judge Peter Brigham

Maro told the judge that Brooks plans to appeal. The judge appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent Brooks in that matter.

Brooks' family members were present at the time of sentencing.

