Life in prison: Man sentenced for 2019 Lake Worth homicide

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Lantana-area man to life in prison in the December 2019 fatal shooting of another man in Lake Worth Beach.

A jury found Jonathan Major, 38, guilty in August of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the Dec. 19, 2019 death of Saeed Christopher Wallace of Boca Raton.

Investigators found Wallace's body in an alley near an industrial area on the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue South, along the Florida East Coast Railway tracks west of Dixie Highway. Investigators said Major and at least one person took marijuana and THC cartridges from Wallace when he was killed.

Prosecutors alleged that Major had knowledge of a marijuana business run by Wallace through a rented storage unit and conspired to rob him.

In March 2021, a grand jury indicted Major and Reginald Jackson on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and burglary of a structure while armed. Jackson, identified in court records as the suspected gunman, has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. His next court hearing is scheduled for November.

Prior to Major's sentencing, Palm Beach County Public Defender Carey Haughwout and Assistant Public Defender Courtney Wilson presented arguments for Major to be granted an acquittal or a new trial.

In a prior motion, defense attorneys argued that the state did not present conclusive evidence that Major was present at the homicide scene.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Major's car and cell phone were in the vicinity of the homicide scene when Wallace was killed. However, there was no evidence to show that he had exclusive use either of his car or his phone, or that he was in possession of either item at the time of the murder, his attorneys argued.

Major testified during the trial that he loaned his car to a friend and mistakenly left his phone in the vehicle. Surveillance-camera video showed a driver matching Major's description at the crime scene but did not clearly show his face, according to court records.

In a written response, prosecutors said there was credible evidence of Major's involvement.

"The jury saw what they could and did believe was the Defendant and his accomplices leaving the vehicle and then running back immediately after the homicide and the unsuccessful robbery, " Assistant State Attorney Francine Edwards wrote.

Major received the sentence Tuesday during a hearing before Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen.

Gillen ultimately chose to sentence Major to concurrent terms of life on the first-degree murder charge and 15 years on the attempted robbery charge. He also ordered that Major be housed in a state prison facility either in or near Palm Beach County.

