Life prison sentence issued for child sex assault conviction

Oct. 15—A jury has sentenced a Hunt County man to the maximum sentence after finding him guilty of the sexual abuse of children.

Robert James Wallen of Quinlan will spend the rest of his life in prison following the jury's verdict.

The Hunt County grand jury charged Wallen in November 2021 on one indictment each of aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual assault of a child of less than 14 years of age. He had pleaded not guilty.

Wallen, 46, was arrested by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in August 2021 and had remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $500,000 bond.

Both indictments alleged the incidents took place on or around June 1, 2021 and both charges are first degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Jury selection was conducted in the 354th District Court Monday in the trial on the continuous sexual assault of a child indictment.

The jury received the case Thursday after testimony and closing arguments concluded and returned with the guilty verdict a short time later. The panel returned with the life sentence Friday morning.

"We believe the evidence certainly supported the guilty verdict and life sentence in this case and are grateful that the victim was able to see the defendant held accountable for this offense," said District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. "Because parole is not available, the defendant will in fact serve a life sentence."

Walker commended the efforts of Assistant District Attorney Elisha Hollis as lead prosecutor and Assistant District Attorney Chris Bridger as co-counsel.

"They did an outstanding job in presenting this case to the jury and securing the sentence," Walker said. "Additionally, we appreciate the efforts of Hunt County Deputy Julie Banasiak who served as lead detective and played a major role in obtaining the guilty verdict."