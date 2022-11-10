Life prison sentence for Wichita man who repeatedly sexually abused elementary-aged girl

A Wichita man will spend at least 25 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing an elementary school aged girl.

The girl may have been as young as 5 when Jarred McGuire began molesting her, according to Sedgwick County District Court records. The abuse might have lasted as many as four years, the court records and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office say.

In May 2020, when the girl was 9 years old, her mother caught McGuire abusing her. He was arrested after another family member reported to 911 that McGuire had admitted to sexually assaulting the girl and was feeling suicidal, the court records say.

When law enforcement interviewed McGuire, he admitted to coaxing the girl into submitting to his sexual whims “many times in the past” — including one instance where he gave her a phone that had been taken away in exchange for a sexual favor, according to the court records.

The girl told authorities McGuire had abused her at both a house and an apartment in Wichita. The Eagle is not disclosing how the girl knows McGuire to protect her identity.

McGuire, 37, pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 to seven child sex crimes, including rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and five counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. District Judge David Kaufman sentenced him to life in prison without parole for 25 years on Thursday, according to a news release from Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett’s Office.

If McGuire is paroled from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender and will be subject to lifetime supervision, the release said.