Life in prison for woman accused of beating cop with handcuffs, Missouri judge rules

A Missouri woman accused of using handcuffs to attack a police officer has been sentenced, officials say.

A judge sentenced Nicole Poston, 30, to life in prison in the assault of a Rolla Police Department officer, according to the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney.

Last August, Poston slipped out of handcuffs during an arrest and starting beating Officer Leann Robertson in the face, police say. It left her with long-lasting injuries, including severe headaches, dizziness and a traumatic brain injury.

A jury found Poston guilty of first-degree assault on an officer and armed criminal action in January.

More than 50 police officers went to the sentencing hearing Wednesday, overflowing into extra areas created to ensure distancing due to COVID-19.

“Part of my job is to make sure dangerous people aren’t allowed to hurt other people again,” Judge William Hickle said, according to a news release. “I believe this sentence is necessary to protect the community from future harm.”

Robertson’s coworkers and husband testified to her compassion and work ethic. Two weeks ago, the police department announced she was named the international crisis intervention officer of the year for her work helping people with homelessness, mental illness and addiction.

