Life on the Red Planet? NASA is looking for 4 people to live inside their 3D-printed Mars module for a year

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read

It's long been a goal to get humans on Mars, and it will soon become a reality — sort of.

As the space agency prepares to plan how humans would survive on the Red Planet, NASA is looking for four people to live in conditions similar to Mars in hopes of providing some idea on how that survival would look like.

Instead of going into outer space, the volunteers will live in the Mars Dune Alpha, a 3D-printed 1,700-square-foot module inside the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The model will include private rooms, a kitchen, two bathrooms, a work out room and space to grow crops.

NASA is planning to conduct three of these experiments, with the first one beginning in fall 2022, then in 2024 and 2025. The paid volunteers will be given tasks such as simulated spacewalks, use of virtual reality and scientific research.

While it may seem fun to see what being on Mars is like, it'll come with its challenges, such as dealing with equipment failure as well as limited communication to the outside world and resources. The added challenges will hopefully give NASA possible answers to any issues that arise in future missions.

A NASA first: Astronauts are growing chile peppers on the International Space Station

Zhurong: China marks 'complete success' of Mars rover with new photos, including a selfie

“The analog is critical for testing solutions to meet the complex needs of living on the Martian surface” Grace Douglas, lead scientist for NASA’s advanced food technology research, said in the news release. “Simulations on Earth will help us understand and counter the physical and mental challenges astronauts will face before they go.”

The application, which opened on Friday and is available through Sept. 17, states that the organization is looking for permanent U.S. citizens who are 30-to-55-years-old and are healthy with no dietary issues.

The selection will "follow standard NASA criteria for astronaut candidate applicants" as applicants should have a master's degree in a STEM field, professional STEM experience and pilot experience, according to the application.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA looking for people to live at Mars Dune Alpha for one year

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's Perseverance Mars rover fails to collect rock in sampling attempt

    NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover team is trouble-shooting a failed sample collection. Images show a borehole where the rover tried to sample a dried-up Martian lakebed, looking for possible signs of past microbial life.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover fails to collect its first Mars rock sample

    NASA's Perserverance rover has failed to collect a Mars rock sample, and it's not yet clear what went wrong.

  • ‘The Boys’ Teaser Reveals New Supe’s Ties to Starlight (Video)

    Amazon has released the second installment of “Seven on 7,” the digital companion series to “The Boys” meant to “bridge the gap” between Seasons 2 and 3, giving a few more details on a major new character. “Law & Order: True Crime” alum Miles Gaston Villanueva joined the superhero drama earlier this year as a new Supe named Supersonic. Character details were kept under wraps at the time, but the new episode of “Seven on 7” has revealed that Villanueva’s character previously went by a different n

  • China roundup: Games are opium, algorithms need scrutiny

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. The question for the tech news cycle in China these days has become: Who is Beijing's next target? Regulatory clampdowns are common in China's tech industry but the breadth of the recent moves has been unprecedented.

  • What is Elon Musk's Starship?

    Elon Musk's company SpaceX is building a vehicle that could transform space travel.

  • The Bronze, Silver, and Gold of Retirement Accounts

    A lot of people have spent the past few weeks glued to their TV screens watching elite athletes from all over the world compete. And while many of those superstars have taken home their share of medals, we at The Fool think there's another category deserving of recognition -- retirement plans.

  • Some Missouri hospitals bracing for another COVID surge

    Health experts are warning that the oncoming surge fueled by the Delta variant will be worse than previous ones. Kansas City has reported its highest positivity rate of COVID cases since the pandemic began. Mireya Villarreal takes a look.

  • Jessie J Shares Apology to Nicki Minaj Over "Bang Bang" Drama

    Jessie J has shared a heartfelt apology to Nicki Minaj after the rapper slammed her for getting the origin story of their 2014 hit 'Bang Bang' wrong.

  • Renault to explore hybrid vehicles with Geely

    Renault and Geely said on Monday they would jointly develop petrol-electric hybrid vehicles for China and South Korean markets, as the French automaker revives plans for the world's biggest car market after exiting a Chinese venture last year. In China, where over 25 million vehicles were sold last year, Renault will use Geely's newly-launched hybrid car system to jointly develop vehicles under the Renault brand, the companies said in a statement.

  • For Gates, Musk, Bezos, Spending $1 Million Is Like Spending $1

    Did you ever wonder what it would be like to have so much money that you could spend thousands -- or even more than $1 million -- as easily as the average American shells out a dollar for a candy...

  • Rainfall provides a bit of relief for drought, wildfire-stricken B.C.

    The weekend rainfall could be the highest amounts seen across the Lower Mainland and southern Interior of B.C. in months.

  • Rocket Lab will launch its first Moon mission from New Zealand in late 2021

    Rocket Lab has revealed that its first Moon mission, CAPSTONE, will launch from New Zealand near the end of 2021.

  • Ravens LB Justin Houston says he was ‘so close’ to signing with the Steelers

    Justin Houston says he passed on more money with the Steelers.

  • Rocked by sexual assault allegation, Alibaba launches investigation, suspends several staff

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday it has suspended several staff following an employee's allegations on the company's intranet that she was sexually assaulted by her boss and a client. "Alibaba Group has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct, and ensuring a safe workplace for all our employees is Alibaba's top priority," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We have suspended relevant parties suspected of violating our policies and values, and have established a special internal task force to investigate the issue and support the ongoing police investigation."

  • French Astronaut Plays Saxophone From Outer Space During Closing Ceremony

    Performing your countrys national anthem at the closing ceremony is a distinguished honor. But for Frances Thomas Pesquet, it was even more special.

  • Kevin Durant wins his third Olympic gold, then 'talks my s***' and exudes joy

    Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.

  • After 17 days of action, these are the Tokyo Olympics moments we won't soon forget

    Naomi Osaka, Caeleb Dressel, Simone Biles, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Sydney McLaughlin. These are some of the athletes who made the Tokyo Games special.

  • Flash flooding washes away city

    As a powerful thunderstorm blew through Omaha, Nebraska, on August 7, it caused severe flash flooding, which caused massive amounts of damage.

  • Spencer Rattler talks Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood return

    Spencer Rattler discusses Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood entering 2021.

  • What to Expect From Tesla's AI Day Scheduled for Aug. 19

    Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to host its AI Day Aug.19, and the EV maker began sending invites for the event last week. Is AI Day an Extension of Autonomy Day? Tesla's AI event will more likely to be the second edition of the ‘Autonomy Day,' given autonomy is the principal application of AI within Tesla, Loup Funds Managing Partner Gene Munster said in a note. Despite CEO Elon Musk's ambitious goal of achieving full autonomy by the end of 2021, Munster said 2025 could be the first yea