The life of Robert Booker: From 'The Bottom' to Knoxville’s revered Black historian

Robert J. Booker, a product of East Knoxville's historic Black community known as "The Bottom" before urban renewal, transcended humble origins in a working-class family to emerge as a towering figure in Knoxville's Civil Rights Movement. He made history as the first Black person ever elected from Knoxville to the State Legislature.

Explore the transformative journey of the remarkable leader through the key milestones in his life.

April 14, 1935: Robert J. Booker born to Willie Edward Booker and Lilian Allen Booker in Knoxville, Tennessee.

1953: Graduated from Austin High School, where he started the high school's student-run newspaper The Page.

1954: Enlisted in the United States Army, and served for three years.

1959: Elected president of the student body at the historically Black Knoxville College.

1960: Led the Knoxville protests and sit-in movement leading to the integration of Knoxville's downtown lunch counters.

1962: Graduated from Knoxville College on the GI Bill with a degree in education

April 2, 1963: Booker's efforts, alongside other civil rights activists in Knoxville, led to the integration of the historic Tennessee Theatre.

1966: Elected as Knoxville's first black Tennessee State Representative.

1972: Began working as administrative assistant to Knoxville Mayor Kyle Testerman for seven years.

1978: Began serving as the executive director of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, a role in which he ultimately served for three separate stints.

1979: Became the founding president of the Austin High Alumni Association.

1987: Began writing as a columnist for the former publication the Knoxville Journal until 1991.

1994: Published his first book, "Two Hundred Years of Black Culture in Knoxville, Tennessee 1791-1991."

2003: Began writing as a columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel until the end of 2023.

2009: Became a member of the Knoxville City Council, filling in for the remainder of Vice Mayor Mark Brown's term that began in 2008.

2020: Began his "Golden Oldies" radio show during the COVID-19 pandemic on the Black-owned WJBE 99.7 radio station.

Feb. 10, 2024: Was awarded an honorary doctorate of humanities from the University of Tennessee.

Feb. 22, 2024: Dr. Robert J. Booker died peacefully at his home in East Knoxville.

