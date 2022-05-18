Life sentence given to Lehigh Acres man in human trafficking, sex abuse of children case

Jesus Francisco Santana-Perez

A Lehigh Acres man found guilty in March on charges of human trafficking and lewd and lascivious battery with a teen victim will serve a life sentence in state prison.

Jesus Francisco Santana-Perez, 54, was sentenced as a habitual felony offender Tuesday in Judge Margaret Steinbeck's courtroom.

Perez, designated a sexual predator, was also sentenced to 15 years in prison on each of three counts of lewd battery on a child and one count of use of a child in a sexual performance. A third sentence was for 30 years in prison for delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Santana-Perez was found guilty in March on eight charges including multiple counts of lewd and lascivious battery and human trafficking for sex of a person under 18, use of a child in a sexual performance, and delivering a controlled substance to a minor, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of selling or giving liquor to a person under 21.

Previously reported: Lehigh Acres man found guilty in case involving sex-trafficking, sexual contact with girls

Read More: Trial starts for Lehigh Acres man allegedly involved in sex-trafficking girls

Also: Lehigh Acres man arrested on human trafficking charges; tip leads to his arrest

In late January 2020, after Santana-Perez was arrested, posted $120,000 bond and was released from the Lee County Jail on one set of charges, the Lee County Sheriff's Office's Digital Forensics Unit reported it uncovered additional video containing sexual content which led to additional charges against him.

Those charges included one count of lewd and lascivious battery — encouraging, forcing or enticing a person younger than 16 years old into prostitution or any other act involving sexual activity — and one count of sexual performance of a child. The charges stem from incidents in 2018 and 2019.

The News-Press

In the original case, the Sheriff's Office received information from the Florida Department of Children and Families describing possible child sexual abuse occurring at an unknown location in Lee County.

Story continues

A 14-year-old provided bits of information, including two names — Tio and Frank — used by the suspect.

Lee County detectives identified Santana-Perez as the suspect and reported there were other victims.

Additionally, Santana-Perez was accused of trafficking underage girls and providing them with drugs, cash and use of his car.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Jesus Francisco Santana-Perez sentenced in human trafficking case