Life sentence handed down in 2018 Old Conemaugh Borough homicide

Jun. 2—EBENSBURG — Paul Michael Lehman asked forgiveness, saying, "I never meant for any of this any of this to happen," on Tuesday before receiving the inescapable sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the Nov. 22, 2018, murder of Deontaye Quadir Hurling.

Lehman was found guilty of first-degree homicide on April 23 following a three-day trial in Cambria County Court.

On Tuesday, Judge Patrick Kiniry pronounced the sentence, noting it is the mandatory penalty for first-degree murder.

Before the sentence was announced, Lehman turned to Hurling's aunt, Melonie Hurling, of Philadelphia, and other relatives in the courtroom.

"He was my friend," Lehman said of the victim. "I never meant for any of this to happen. I hope, with time, you can forgive."

During the trial, Lehman testified he reacted and stabbed Hurling after seeing the victim reach in the back of his pants, presumably for a weapon. The action launched a brawl in which Hurling received 46 sharp-force injuries leading to his death, evidence showed.

On Tuesday, he told Hurling's relatives, "I don't fully understand why he made the motion he made."

Noting that Lehman had a job and a college education, Kiniry asked him how he had gotten involved with drugs.

Lehman said he had family and friends guiding him in the right direction, but "I didn't listen."

The 19-year-old Hurling had been supplying drugs for then-36-year-old Lehman prior to the murder, testimony showed.

Melonie Hurling addressed the court on behalf of the victim. She said she raised Deontaye Hurling and his brother.

She admits Deontaye was involved with bad things, but said it wasn't too late for him to change.

"(Lehman) knew that child was different," she said after the sentencing hearing. "He was gifted. He was in the gifted program in school. He wanted to be a lawyer and a doctor. His No. 1 thing was education and making sure his brother and sister got to school.

"He just needed a positive force to get him on the right track. Paul Lehman could have been that person."

After the hearing, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said he was pleased that justice prevailed.

"The family can finally start to have closure in a very sad situation," he said.