Life sentence issued in child sexual assault cases

Jun. 3—A Hunt County man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The indictments filed against Casey Austin Holloway were issued during the January 2021 session of the Hunt County grand jury.

Holloway, 35, of Quinlan was indicted on two counts of sexual abuse of a child-continuous, victim under 14 years of age, and one count of sexual abuse of a child-continuous.

Holloway entered a guilty plea to one of the sexual abuse of a child-continuous during a hearing in the 196th District Court in July of last year. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the pleas, ordered a pre-sentence investigation and mental health evaluation for Holloway.

The investigation and evaluation were returned and presented to Holloway in March.

During a sentencing hearing in the court May 27, Bench heard final arguments before sentencing Holloway to life in prison, the maximum sentence under the first-degree felony charge.

Holloway was reportedly taken into custody in Rusk County in November 2020 by officers with the United State's Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center.