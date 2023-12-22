Life sentence for man in murder case

Dec. 21—The man convicted in the murder of a Kansas City-area woman found dead nearly four years ago in rural Buchanan County likely will never leave prison alive, though he spoke in defiance of his fate on Thursday.

Judge Daniel Kellogg sentenced Marcus C. Brooks, 32, to life without the possibility of probation or parole, the only penalty provided for by the circumstances of the case under state law. In February 2020, Brooks attacked Ariel Starcher, 21, at the time of her death at a hotel in Kansas City, Missouri. Starcher was from Independence. Brooks faced justice in Buchanan County because state law provides for trial close to the site where a body is discovered, in this case, a rural road near Faucett.

"He placed the body in a gym bag that he had often used to move from hotel room to hotel room," Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson said in court on Thursday. "He borrowed a vehicle, drove it up north, and just left her in there, treating her body like trash."

Brooks once again denied all involvement before Kellogg passed sentence on Thursday, blaming it all on co-defendant Taylor Stoughton, 25. He advanced that narrative throughout his November trial before a jury of nine women and three men, who unanimously found Brooks guilty of first-degree murder.

"I did not do this. I did not kill Ariel Starcher," he said in court Thursday. "Ariel Starcher was my friend. Taylor Stoughton did it."

Kellogg dismissed the claim.

"The court understands that is your contention, and has been your contention for some time, but the jury didn't believe it," he said.

Stoughton confessed to helping Brooks attack Starcher and reached a plea deal in 2022 with then-Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday. In November, Kellogg sentenced Stoughton to a term of 11 years in prison, with a credit of 1,000 days served. Stoughton is serving time at a state prison for women in Vandalia, Missouri. She is possibly eligible for release in late 2030 or early 2031.

Before the passage of sentence, Kellogg dismissed a motion for a judgment of acquittal, a measure often filed by defense counsel that is seldom successful, which asks the judge to override the jury in favor of the defendant.

After learning his fate, Brooks denounced his court-appointed attorney, saying he had received ineffective assistance from counsel. He also claimed evidence had been withheld from the defense, and that his attorney didn't tell him.

Kellogg listened for about 15 minutes but then put a stop to it, saying Brooks would have to take such matters up with whoever represents him in a likely appeal of his conviction and penalty.

