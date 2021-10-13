Life sentence: Murder suspect asks judge presiding over case to officiate wedding

A Pennsylvania man on trial for murder has requested his judge preside over a different type of life sentence.

Kashawn Divine Flowers, 25, requested that a York County judge marry him and his girlfriend a week before appearing in court on felony murder charges.

Flowers's status hearing on Tuesday went on with regular legal proceedings between the plaintiff and defendants. At the end of the hearing, Flowers's attorney, Brian W. Perry, said he had an "unusual request" for the judge, according to local outlet York Dispatch.

"We ask if the court would consider marrying [Flowers and his girlfriend]," Perry said. He also noted that this was the first time he had ever made such a request.

The prosecutors did not object to the request, as Flowers's girlfriend was not a witness in the trial. The judge did not object either, although he stated that the ceremony would have to occur after the murder trial, saying, "We'll take care of it next week."

Flowers is suspected of being a Southside gang member and is accused of fatally shooting Hezekiah Walker in 2014. Local news outlets report that Flowers shot Walker after interrogating him on which side of the city he lived.

According to a criminal complaint, "Flowers admitted to shooting the victim in the head and said he was happy about it."

The York County district attorney's office did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

