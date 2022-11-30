Life sentence for poacher who killed German police officers

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A court in western Germany convicted a 39-year-old man of murder Wednesday in the shooting deaths of two police officers who had stopped him and an accomplice earlier this year on suspicion of poaching.

Fatal attacks on police are rare in Germany and the killings of the two young officers prompted widespread outrage and condemnation.

A regional court in the city of Kaiserslautern sentenced the defendant, who was identified only as Andreas S. due to privacy rules, to life imprisonment. Judges dismissed the defendant's claim that he had acted in self-defense and ruled that due to the severity of the crime he will not be automatically eligible for parole after 15 years.

A second, 33-year-old defendant was found guilty of commercial poaching but the court refrained from sentencing him because his testimony had helped solve the case and he didn't shoot, German news agency dpa reported.

The 29-year-old male officer and a 24-year-old female colleague who had nearly completed her training had stopped the defendants near Kusel, about 110 kilometers (68 miles) southwest of Frankfurt, in the early hours of Jan. 31.

The officers informed colleagues by radio that the suspects' car trunk was “full of wild animals” and called for reinforcements when the shooting started. The older officer was able to fire 15 shots before he was killed, but neither of the defendants was hit.

The verdicts can be appealed.

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin Johnson set to be executed Tuesday after Missouri Supreme Court denies appeal

    Johnson was convicted in 2007 of the killing of a Kirkwood police officer two years earlier, when Johnson was 19. He was convicted in a second trial after jurors deadlocked in the first.

  • El Paso police SWAT team arrests fugitive in assault on peace officer

    As the El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit tried to execute arrest warrants, Julio Cesar Perez refused to exit the home.

  • USA's Christian Pulisic tied to $1.8 million home buy in Palm Beach County

    USA's soccer start Christian Pulisic used a Jupiter, Florida address when he registered to vote in June.

  • China’s zero-COVID strategy an 'unmitigated disaster,' expert says

    Yale University Senior Fellow Stephen Roach joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss China’s zero COVID policy, how the current wave of lockdowns is impacting Chinese GDP, unfolding protests, and the outlook for Chinese growth.

  • Dating apps and Telegram: How China protesters are defying authorities

    Opponents of China's anti-COVID measures are resorting to dating apps and social media platforms blocked on the mainland to evade censors, spread the word about their defiance and strategy, in a high-tech game of cat and mouse with police. Videos, images and accounts of the opposition to China's tough COVID-19 curbs have poured onto China's tightly censored cyberspace since weekend protests, with activists saving them to platforms abroad before the censors delete them, social media users say. Protesters came out in several Chinese cities for three days from Friday in a show of civil disobedience unprecedented since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.

  • NYC ghost gun builder arrested after sharing photo of 7-year-old son wielding firearms: prosecutors

    The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office says they have arrested Cory Davis after he shared an image of his 7-year-old son holding two privately assembled ghost guns.

  • Why China should be off the hook for climate finance

    The most important outcome of COP27, the climate summit in Egypt earlier this month, was the creation of a new UN-administered fund to compensate developing countries for the costs they incur from climate change-related disasters.

  • China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests

    Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong but maintained they would stick to a “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time.

  • Hillary Clinton backs Iranian women at NY event

    STORY: The event took place on New York's Roosevelt Island, where Clinton launched her failed 2016 presidential candidacy.The event, "Eyes on Iran," featured installations calling attention to the activism and victims in Iran during months of protest.Demonstrations erupted after the death in custody of 22-year old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.Activist news agency HRANA said 450 protesters had been killed in more than two months of nationwide unrest as of Nov. 26, including 63 minors. It said 60 members of the security forces had been killed, and 18,173 protesters detained."Their fight is our fight," Clinton said.While speaking, Clinton also revisited her proclamation from her time as U.S. first lady in which she said in Beijing, "women's rights are human rights."The protests in Iran have particularly focused on women's rights - Amini was detained by morality police for attire deemed inappropriate under Iran's Islamic dress code - but have also called for the fall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.The current unrest has posed one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical ruling elite since it came to power in the 1979 Islamic revolution, though authorities have crushed previous rounds of major protests.

  • Teen arrested after police respond to multiple incidents, including shots fired, in Pittsburgh

    A Pittsburgh man is in custody after police say he fired a gun as he fled from officers.

  • Overseas Chinese step up protests as calls mount for change

    From Sydney to Toronto, mainland Chinese have stepped up protests this week, with demands to end the world's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions evolving into calls to "free China" and for President Xi Jinping to step down. Overseas-based Chinese and their supporters rallied in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York and Toronto, with more protests planned in coming days.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • South Korean prosecutors seek arrest warrants for Terraform Labs co-founder, investors and engineers

    The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office confirmed to TechCrunch that it is seeking arrest warrants for eight people including Terraform Labs co-founder Daniel Shin, three Terraform investors, and four engineers of the cryptocurrencies TerraUSD (UST) and Luna, but did not disclose the identities of most individuals. The move comes two months after South Korea issued an arrest warrant for another co-founder, Do Kwon, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, and requested Interpol, the international law enforcement agency, to issue a red notice for Kwon.

  • Minnesota Authorities Rescue More Than 100 People From Broken Ice Sheet

    Authorities evacuated more than 100 people ice fishing on the Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County, Minnesota, on November 28, after the large ice sheet broke free from the shoreline.“At approximately 11:34am on Monday, November 28th, 2022 the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from individuals who were fishing on Upper Red Lake in northern Beltrami County. The callers indicated that a large chunk of ice broke free from the main shoreline stranding an estimated 100 individuals. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders arrived on scene and discovered a large portion of the ice with up to 30 yards of open water stranding the fishermen,” the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said.The sheriff’s office said they were able to identify a narrow spot to set up a temporary bridge and everyone had been safely evacuated by around 2:40 pm local time.Photos posted by the Sheriff’s Office show the scene. Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Man who scaled 54-story Ritz-Carlton in downtown L.A. was antiabortion protester, group says

    A man was detained Tuesday after climbing almost to the top of the 54-story Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Video posted on Twitter shows an antiabortion banner hung on the building.

  • Column: Elon Musk's engagement with the far right on Twitter is out of control

    Elon Musk is magnifying hate speech and extremist tropes on Twitter, making the platform the 'free-for-all hellscape' he promised to avoid.

  • China’s rival to Boeing and Airbus cleared for mass production

    The narrow-body aircraft China hopes will eventually break the duopoly enjoyed by the Boeing Co. and Airbus has been given the green light to begin mass production. According to a report from Reuters, China’s aviation regulator has awarded production certification to the new C919, the country’s homegrown passenger jet built by Commercial Aviation Corp. of China (COMAC).

  • US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans

    BAGHDAD (AP) The U.S. team's victory over Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday was closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region's woes. Critics of Iran say it has fomented war and unrest across the Arab world by supporting powerful armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Palestinian territories. The divide is especially intense in Lebanon and Iraq, where heavily armed Iran-backed political factions vie for political influence with opponents more oriented toward the West.

  • Letters to the Editor: There was nothing accidental about Trump's dinner with antisemites

    Trump didn't just turn a 'blind eye' to bigotry and antisemitism when he hosted Nick Fuentes and Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

  • China's Nio Will Sell Next-Generation EVs in the U.S.

    If you’re not familiar with Nio, that’s OK. It can be hard to keep up with all the electric startups that have popped up over the years, especially in China. But Nio’s been around since 2014 (back when it was known as NextEV) and currently has a lineup of six different models. And soon, Nio plans to enter the U.S. market.