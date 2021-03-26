Life sentence upheld for man who fatally shot uncle on Fond du Lac Reservation

Mar. 26—The Minnesota Supreme Court has affirmed the life sentence of a Bayfield County man who fatally shot his uncle on the Fond du Lac Reservation in April 2018.

The court on Wednesday rejected James Francis Montano's appeal of his premeditated first-degree murder conviction in the killing of prominent Native American leader Andrew Gokee, a 56-year-old member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

A Carlton County jury in January 2020 also found Montano guilty of attempted premeditated first-degree murder for shooting at his cousin, Gokee's son, Hudson Gauthier, who was grazed with a bullet to the back of the head during the ambush attack at a rural Progress Township property owned by Montano's father.

Gokee, an educator and protector of the Ojibwe language and Anishinaabe culture, had just started a new position with the Fond du Lac Band and was staying with his brother-in-law, Michael Montano, in the final weeks of his life.

According to evidence presented at trial, Gokee was preparing to go see his girlfriend in Wisconsin, dropping off his son at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton, when the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. April 20, 2018. Prosecutors told the jury that James Montano retrieved a rifle and laid in wait in front of Gokee's SUV, shooting both men.

Gauthier escaped serious injury, but Gokee was struck by a close-range shot to the temple and died two days later. Prosecutors said Montano gave chase to Gauthier around the property before Michael Montano intervened, allowing Gauthier to retrieve a revolver from the residence. Gauthier testified that he shot James Montano in the chest when he refused to retreat.

When Gauthier asked Montano why he shot Gokee, the defendant allegedly stated something to the effect of "nobody appreciates the work I do."

Defense attorneys unsuccessfully contended that Gauthier was the one responsible for killing his own father, telling the jury that Montano did not shoot anyone.

Montano, now 35, appealed on the grounds that the court should have treated Gauthier as a potential accomplice to the crime, citing alleged inconsistencies in his statements to authorities, forensic evidence from the firearms retrieved at the scene and an alleged motive to kill his father.

An accomplice instruction is typically given to jurors when a co-defendant or a person who could possibly be charged in the case is allowed to testify. In those situations, a judge will caution jurors that the witness' credibility could be questioned and that they must not rely on it alone to convict the defendant.

Judge Leslie Beiers declined to include that instruction in Montano's trial, siding with prosecutors who argued that the defense was attempting to portray Gauthier as an "alternative perpetrator" — someone who acted alone — rather than an accomplice acting in concert with Montano.

The Supreme Court, in a 6-0 ruling, agreed that "there was no evidence of Montano and Gauthier working together as accomplices."

"Even when we view the evidence in a light favorable to Montano, it simply suggests that either Montano or Gauthier was merely present when Gokee was shot," Associate Justice Natalie Hudson wrote in the 15-page opinion. "Although we do not require evidence of an explicit agreement between the defendant and witness when applying the test for accomplice liability, we still require some evidence that one assisted the other. We see no such evidence here."

Under Minnesota law, appeals of first-degree murder convictions go straight to the state Supreme Court.

Premeditated murder carries mandatory life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Beiers also sentenced Montano to a consecutive term of 15 years on the attempted murder charge, a symbolic recognition of the fact that Gauthier was nearly killed in the attack.

Montano is currently at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City.