Two men have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2006 home invasion and murder of a Brockton man.

Kenston Scott of Boston and Jaime Resende of Brockton were found guilty this week following an eight-day trial in Brockton Superior Court. Jury deliberations lasted a day.

The charges resulted from the Nov. 17, 2006, shooting death of Nelson Pina of Brockton. Scott and Resende had invaded Pina’s home with the intention to rob him.

The case was investigated by State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office and the Brockton Police.

State Police Detective Scott McGrath and Brockton police Detective Eric Clarke headed up the investigation for their respective agencies.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Daniel Hourihan and Peter Maguire.

The case was tried before Judge Richard Chin.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz stated, “I want to commend the hard work of the investigators and prosecutors in this case. The city of Brockton is a safer place with these defendants off the street.”

[Editor's note: The date of the killing was updated on April 8, 2022.]

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Life sentences for two in 2006 Brockton murder