In Life, She Defied Alzheimer's. In Death, Her Brain May Show How.

Jennie Erin Smith
Dr. David Aguillon, who helped care for Aliria Rosa Piedrahita de Villegas in life, looks at frozen tissue from the brain bank at the University of Antioquia, in Medell&#237;n, Colombia, Dec. 4, 2020. (Federico Rios Escobar/The New York Times)
Dr. David Aguillon, who helped care for Aliria Rosa Piedrahita de Villegas in life, looks at frozen tissue from the brain bank at the University of Antioquia, in Medellín, Colombia, Dec. 4, 2020. (Federico Rios Escobar/The New York Times)

MEDELLÍN, Colombia — Aliria Rosa Piedrahita de Villegas carried a rare genetic mutation that had all but guaranteed she would develop Alzheimer’s disease in her 40s. But only at age 72 did she experience the first symptoms of it. Her dementia was not terribly advanced when she died from cancer on Nov. 10, a month shy of her 78th birthday, in her daughter’s home on a hillside that overlooks the city.

Neurology investigators at the University of Antioquia in Medellín, led by Dr. Francisco Lopera, have followed members of Piedrahita de Villegas’ vast extended family for more than 30 years, hoping to unlock the secrets of early onset Alzheimer’s disease. In that time, they encountered several outliers, people whose disease developed later than expected, in their 50s or even 60s. But none was as medically remarkable as the woman they all knew as Doña Aliria.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

In recent years, Piedrahita de Villegas traveled to Boston, where investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital conducted nuclear imaging studies of her brain as part of an ongoing study of this Colombian family, the largest in the world with genetic early onset Alzheimer’s. In Boston, it was discovered that Piedrahita de Villegas had exceptionally large quantities of a protein seen in Alzheimer’s — amyloid beta — without much tau, the toxic protein that spreads later in the disease cascade. Something had interrupted the usual degenerative process, leaving her day-to-day functioning relatively preserved.

Last year, researchers at Harvard Medical School and the University of Antioquia published the surprise finding that while Piedrahita de Villegas carried a well-known mutation, unique to Colombia, that causes early onset Alzheimer’s, she also carried two copies of another rare mutation that appear to have thwarted the activity of the first one. Since then, investigators worldwide have been studying what is known as the Christchurch mutation, a variant on a gene, APOE, that can affect a person’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s. Thus far, drugs targeting amyloid beta have disappointed in clinical trials. If the protective effect of Piedrahita de Villegas' double Christchurch mutation can be replicated, a new avenue for desperately needed therapies could open.

A pale, bird-boned woman, Piedrahita de Villegas died of a metastatic melanoma that was discovered only in September. Weeks before she died, she was still cracking jokes and remembering life in a rural hamlet of Angostura, the mountain town where she was born and raised as one of eight siblings. In the early 1970s, she fled Angostura and her abusive husband, moving with her two young daughters, Magaly and Rocío, to the city. There she washed and ironed clothes to support the girls, whose two brothers joined them. Like many families fresh from the mountains, they moved frequently around Medellín’s sprawling hillside districts, eventually settling in Barrio Pablo Escobar, a neighborhood built by the drug kingpin as a public-relations gambit in the 1980s.

Piedrahita de Villegas did not have overly healthy habits that might help her stave off Alzheimer’s. She could not resist a good party, her daughters said, and even in recent years she liked to tie one on weekly with her girlfriends. Her sweet and chatty nature endeared her to her neighbors, who on Nov. 20 came out in droves to attend a Mass in her honor.

Her melanoma diagnosis, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, was an unexpected blow. Her daughters recalled her obsessive daily sweeping of her stoop, which exposed her to the sun.

Piedrahita de Villegas was assigned to palliative care, and nursed by family members who kept her toenails painted, her jewelry adjusted and her face freshly made up — as the relentlessly elegant Piedrahita de Villegas insisted that they do — until the end.

She died in her pajamas at 8:30 a.m. on a Tuesday.

‘We Wanted to Donate This Brain’

Post-mortem studies to learn how dementia works on the brain have been a pillar of Alzheimer’s research since 1906, when Dr. Alois Alzheimer, a German psychiatrist and brain anatomist, shared findings from a patient named Auguste Deter, a woman who became known to science as Auguste D.

When Alzheimer met Deter, she was a deeply disoriented 51-year-old housewife who could not state correctly state what she was eating for lunch. She died at 55 after a severe, progressive dementia that would now be called early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

It was what Alzheimer discovered in tissue slides of Deter’s brain that distinguished her disease from other dementias he had studied. Microscopic seed-like structures permeated her shrunken brain, along with strange tangles that marked where neurons had died. Later these became known as amyloid plaques and tau tangles, key hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.

Lopera, head of the neuroscience research group at the University of Antioquia in Medellín, called Piedrahita de Villegas “the Auguste D. of our time,” noting that as Deter’s brain helped elucidate how damage occurred in early onset Alzheimer’s, Piedrahita de Villegas’ might help show how that damage could be stopped.

Like most families involved with Lopera’s research group, who have lived with early onset Alzheimer’s for countless generations and remain eager for a breakthrough, Piedrahita de Villegas’ children — two daughters and two sons — had agreed to donate their mother’s brain for study when she died. The University of Antioquia now holds some 400 brains, most of them from people who have died with genetic, early onset Alzheimer’s.

No one expected to have this brain so soon, and Piedrahita de Villegas would likely have lived much longer if not for her cancer. Her daughter Rocío Villegas-Piedrahita said that her mother was aware that her brain would be donated to science, “and she was fine with it. We even joked that it was the ‘golden brain.’”

Rocío Villegas-Piedrahita said it seemed to her that Alzheimer’s research — drug research, especially — had stagnated. “The death of my mom, as sad as it is for us, may have opened many doors,” she said. Her older sister, Magaly Villegas-Piedrahita, agreed: “We’re not selfish. We wanted to donate this brain. We just hope the field can advance.”

‘This Is a Historic Moment’

The brain bank at the University of Antioquia is staffed by medical faculty, residents and students, who communicate by WhatsApp messages and must be ready to move upon news of a death. Brain tissue deteriorates quickly, and samples must be fixed in preservative or frozen within a few hours to be useful.

On the morning of Nov. 10, Dr. Andrés Villegas, director of the brain bank, solemnly shared news of Piedrahita de Villegas’ death with his colleagues. “This is a historic moment,” he wrote. The team had not worked with the brain of an extreme outlier before, and it was unclear to Villegas whether other researchers had, either. But Villegas said he was also saddened. Many in the research group had come to regard Piedrahita de Villegas as a friend, and her death from cancer had been painful and premature.

His colleague Dr. David Aguillon, in the meantime, took a taxi to extend condolences to Piedrahita de Villegas’ family and receive their final consent papers. Aguillon had cared for Piedrahita de Villegas in recent years and accompanied her on study visits to Boston. During their last trip, in April 2019, when Piedrahita de Villegas was still recovering from a knee surgery, he had pushed her all around the cold and rainy city in a wheelchair, a memory she cherished for what remained of her life.

While they waited for Piedrahita de Villegas’ body to arrive, Villegas and the staff messaged each other demands: freezers checked, sterile gloves, iodine, cell culture medium, tissue preservative mixed and ready. The brain bank often sends tissue to its collaborators abroad, and within days samples of Piedrahita de Villegas’ brain would be under study in Germany and California, as well as Medellín.

Each brain donation begins not in a hospital mortuary but in a large and well-equipped funeral home. The arrangement allows the researchers to remove the brain and walk it quickly to their dissection lab a block away, after which the family can proceed with a funeral or cremation.

Piedrahita de Villegas’ autopsy started at 11:30 a.m., three hours after her death. Villegas’ senior team members, Aguillon and Johana Gómez, a biologist, suited up in plastic overalls, masks and face shields, precautions made necessary by the pandemic, while a medical student, Carlos Rueda, stood by taking notes.

The team removed the brain with relative ease, although the process is always intricate, with connective tissue that must be carefully severed. Villegas then extracted from deeper in the skull the pituitary gland and olfactory membrane, structures of interest to Alzheimer’s researchers. The group took samples of skin, tumor and vital organs, before leaving the remains of their famous patient, one on whom so many research hopes have been pinned, to be cremated.

Within minutes the group converged again down the street at the brain bank’s dissection lab, a room no bigger than a walk-in closet. It was nearly 1 p.m., and Aguillon placed Piedrahita de Villegas’ brain on a scale. It weighed 894 grams, just under two pounds — considerably less than a healthy brain. Rueda began photographing it on a rotating platform used to create a three-dimensional image, while Villegas narrated and Aguillon typed.

Villegas noted that the brain had atrophied in a way that appeared typical for an Alzheimer’s patient, and that he saw little evidence of cancer, although it was present in many other organs. The brain’s low weight struck Villegas as curious given that Piedrahita de Villegas’ symptoms were not yet so advanced; in the months before her death, she still recognized her family and friends, still cooked her own meals and bathed herself, and had no trouble recalling words like “neuroscience” and “coronavirus.”

But the truly important findings in an Alzheimer’s brain are molecular and microscopic. Using a long, blunt-tipped salmon knife, Villegas set to work dissecting the organ to create tissue samples. Tissue staining, involving techniques not altogether different from those used over a century ago by Alzheimer, will have a lot to say about how Piedrahita de Villegas’ disease differed from other cases like it; this procedure would be performed by Villegas and his colleagues in Medellín. In the meantime, the team’s collaborators abroad had a long list of requests, and time was running out.

Taped to the wall was an elaborate map of the brain indicating the regions most desirable for single-cell RNA sequencing and electron microscopy. Villegas consulted it every few minutes, leaning in and squinting. He needed a sample from the superior frontal sulcus — but how big? And an anterior orbital gyrus.

At 3:30 p.m., seven hours post mortem, the Medellín team was still collecting samples. They ran a narrow path: trying to meet the needs of their collaborators without taking so long that they compromised the quality of the tissue. “We’re under emergency orders,” Villegas said; the couriers would arrive the next day.

A Story to Be Told

Among the things that distinguished Piedrahita de Villegas’ case from any other like it was that investigators would have genetic, clinical imaging and now autopsy information to work with: a single case, but with a comprehensive suite of data.

At the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in Germany, a neuropathology researcher, Diego Sepulveda-Falla, who has worked with the Medellín group for years, awaited a dozen-odd samples from Piedrahita de Villegas’ brain. The key one was a frozen piece of the entorhinal cortex, a pinky-size structure that regulates memory and time perception and the first brain region from which tau begins to spread. Sepulveda-Falla said he would use single-cell RNA sequencing and machine learning to compare samples from Piedrahita de Villegas’ brain with those from more than 125 Colombians who had died with the same Alzheimer’s-causing mutation.

In Santa Barbara, California, a cell biologist, Ken Kosik, and his team, who recently secured a grant from the National Institutes of Health to study tissue from the Medellín brain bank, awaited further samples. On some, they would perform single-cell RNA sequencing, which can reveal how specific genes are expressed in brain cells. Kosik and his colleagues recently discovered the chemical receptor involved in the spread of tau from cell to cell, a receptor earlier found to interact with the APOE gene, which affects Alzheimer’s risk. The sequencing results could shed light on how one of Piedrahita de Villegas’s two rare mutations may have acted against the other.

Neither Kosik nor Sepulveda-Falla offered a hypothesis about this brain or what they might find. But it was a matter of scientific due diligence to explore it.

“She was a very important patient; her story made news all over the world,” Kosik said. “We learned a lot from her — and now that she’s died, it’s on us to make sure we give it a careful look.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2020 The New York Times Company

Latest Stories

  • Republican congressman rips Texas GOP for suggesting secession and says 'my guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no'

    Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."

  • U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

    The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

  • One person shot in violent protests in Washington state

    Police in Olympia arrested one person Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a violent protest between two heavily armed groups near the Capital building. The Olympia Police Department said the person who was shot was taken to a hospital by other civilians. The two groups had opposing political views, and each side was heavily armed with rifles, handguns and clubs, and engaged in violent clashes, police said.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

    Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress What will become of Trump's border wall? 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • I rode Amtrak up and down the Northeast Corridor during the pandemic and found it surprisingly clean, cheap, and stress-free - here's what it was like

    Amtrak is blocking seats on its trains to ensure passengers don't have to sit next to a stranger while keeping its low fares.

  • Police considering 'voluntary disappearance' in case of missing hiker Esther Dingley

    Authorities searching for a British woman who went missing while hiking in the Pyrenees are reportedly considering the possibility she has deliberately disappeared because her nomadic lifestyle was about to end. Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate had been travelling throughout Europe since 2014 and she was expected to return from a solo trek on December 2. The 37-year-old set out to hike from the Port de la Glere to the Port de Venasque, a trek which follows the border between France and Spain, according to local police. Captain Jean-Marc Bordinaro of France's Gendarmerie de Saint-Gaudens told The Times: "Esther Dingley wanted to continue with her current way of life, journeys in a camper van and sporting activities including hiking, whilst Daniel Colegate seems a little tired of this nomadic life." He added: "Did Esther Dingley want to go off on her own to live her life and organise her own disappearance? There is nothing enabling us to eliminate this working theory." A spokesman for missing persons charity LBT Global, which is assisting Mr Colegate, told The Times "there is absolutely no suggestion that (Ms Dingley) was seeking 'another life"'. Mr Colegate said in a Facebook post on December 1 that the "prevailing opinion" of authorities was Ms Dingley was not in the mountains following extensive searches. She is now listed as a national missing person in Spain and her case has been passed to "a specialised judicial unit in France", Mr Colegate added. "As things stand tonight, Esther is now listed as a national missing persons case in Spain and the case has been passed to a specialised judicial unit in France. "This means they will be looking at other options beyond a mountain accident." Mr Colegate said he was "very grateful" for the extensive efforts of rescue teams in Spain and France, which had utilised helicopters, dogs and a drone. "While this is a terrifying development in many ways, I'm trying to focus on the fact that it leaves the door open that Esther might still come home," he said in the post. "She was so utterly happy and joyful when we last spoke, I'd do anything to see her face and hold her right now." The couple, from Durham, started to travel after Mr Colegate had a serious health scare, and had been documenting their campervan adventures online. A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman has previously said its staff were "supporting the family of a British woman reported missing in the Pyrenees and are in contact with the French and Spanish authorities".

  • Another 20 House Republicans join Texas lawsuit to overturn election

    Texas' election fraud lawsuit is getting more and more support -- but not any more evidence.On Thursday, 106 House Republicans filed an amicus brief in support of Texas' attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in four key states, essentially stripping the win from President-elect Biden. And on Friday, another 20 Republicans signed on to the brief, meaning that nearly two-thirds of the House GOP is openly rejecting the presidential election results. One of those new additions is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who refused multiple times Thursday to say if he supported the suit or even to acknowledge it.> I asked McCarthy twice directly yesterday if he backs the Texas lawsuit. He didn't respond. The second time, he laughed and walked into his office https://t.co/Yl6rWwjqO2> > -- Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 11, 2020The suit contends Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin -- four states that flipped from electing President Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020 -- improperly manipulated voting rules, thus invalidating their results. It doesn't acknowledge that several states who have joined Texas, as well as Texas itself, made similar changes by the same methods. And of those 126 House Republican allies, 17 were re-elected using the same ballots and voting rules that elected Biden; Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, who ran for the Senate seat there, had no problem conceding to incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) but also joined the suit.Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) on Friday demanded House leaders not seat "any members-elect who are supporting Donald Trump's efforts to invalidate the 2020 presidential election." > Today I'm calling on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make donald trump an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/icTmGKCpuR> > -- Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress What will become of Trump's border wall? 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • Manhunt continues for Tennessee inmates who escaped prison, kidnapped man

    Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen should both be considered armed and dangerous, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

  • Israel, Bhutan establish formal relations

    Israel and Bhutan announced Saturday the establishment of full diplomatic relations between the two countries. The agreement will “open the path to greater cooperation and further strengthen relations” between Israel and the South Asian kingdom, according to a joint statement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, writing on Twitter that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements.”

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • Malaysia coast guard makes record £19.2m crystal meth seizure

    Malaysia's coastguard has made its largest ever seizure of methamphetamine, a top official said on Sunday, seizing 2.12 tonnes of the drug disguised as tea in a shipment believed to have come from Myanmar. Coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som said the drugs found on a boat in northern Penang state were worth around 105.9 ringgit (£19.83 million). A local suspected trafficker was arrested. "It is the coastguard's record-breaking seizure in its 15-year history," he told AFP. From writing on the packaging, "it is highly possible that the crystal methamphetamine was smuggled out from Myanmar's Golden Triangle." The intercepted shipment was likely destined for neighbouring countries where it would fetch a higher price than in Malaysia, he said. In recent years, Malaysia had made a number of seizures of highly addictive crystal meth. The Southeast Asian country is also battling a major drug addiction problem. Zubil said on December 9 a coastguard vessel had noticed a recreational boat moving suspiciously off Penang island in broad daylight. A chase ensured after a lone 26-year-old man aboard refused to stop. He subsequently jumped off the vessel and was arrested, the coastguard said in a statement. Malaysian law provides for a mandatory death penalty for convicted drug traffickers. After inspecting the boat, officers found 130 sacks containing 2.12 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine which was disguised as Chinese tea, it added. Zubil said drug smugglers were changing tactics during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the coastguard would work closely with the police to disrupt smugglers and dealers.

  • Vaccine refusal in Brazil grows to 22%, most reject Chinese shot: poll

    The share of Brazilians unwilling to take any COVID-19 vaccine grew to 22% this week, from 9% in August, and most said they would not accept one made in China, a new poll showed on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro’s comments stoked wider skepticism. The survey by pollster Datafolha found 73% of respondents plan to take a shot and 5% do not know if they will, compared to 89% and 3%, respectively, in August. Late last month, Bolsonaro said he would not take any coronavirus vaccine that becomes available.

  • Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she declined a position in Biden's cabinet

    The Atlanta mayor had previously been named a contender for vice president prior to Biden's selection of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • First woman detained under India's controversial Love Jihad laws 'forced into miscarriage'

    The first woman detained under India's controversial new 'Love Jihad' laws has miscarried in custody, her family have told The Sunday Telegraph. Yesterday a distraught Muskan Jahan, 22, called her mother-in-law, from a government shelter where she is being held in the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, saying she had bled profusely and then lost her baby. Mrs Jahan believes her three-month-pregnant daughter-in-law was given an injection to abort the baby by staff because she converted from Hinduism to Islam and married a Muslim man. “The tyrannical world has said goodbye to this child before he was able to see the world,” said Mrs Jahan. Muskan's husband Rashid, 27, is being held in an unknown prison in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly coercing Muskan into converting from Hinduism to Islam by marrying her. Uttar Pradesh passed legislation last month designed to prevent marriages arranged to convert Hindu women into Muslims, a practice known as 'Love Jihad'. But critics say the law is a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up interfaith unions.

  • DoorDash driver fired after confronting customer for allegedly lying about receiving delivery

    A DoorDash driver has lost her job after a video of her confronting a customer went viral on Reddit. The driver accused the customer of lying about not receiving their delivery. According to the Daily Dot, the incident took place at a CVS Pharmacy in Garner, North Carolina.

  • Three arrested after 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop

    Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of clothes at the factory in Murcia, southeastern Spain, which sold clothes to African countries, police video footage showed. A father and his two sons, who were not named, have been arrested. The monthly minimum wage in Spain is 1,050 euros. "The three detainees exploited the vulnerability of the migrants to submit them to tough labor conditions, among them wages of two euros per hour and a total absence of security or hygienic conditions," police said in a statement. The three suspects will appear in court on Saturday.

  • Navy ends search for sailor who fell overboard from ship

    The U.S. Navy announced Saturday that it has called off search and rescue efforts for a 20-year-old sailor who reportedly fell overboard earlier this week from the USS Theodore Roosevelt. The family has identified the missing sailor as Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Ethan Goolsby of San Antonio, Texas, Scripps affiliate KSAT reported. “The loss of our Sailor is felt deeply by all on board,” said Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt.

  • The UK Navy is preparing to mobilize armed ships against French fishermen if negotiators can't strike a Brexit deal

    The British Royal Navy may give four armed ships authorization to board French vessels and arrest foreign fishermen, if there's no Brexit deal.

  • China's tiny Jewish community in fear as Beijing erases its history

    For this year’s Hanukkah, Amir is lighting menorah candles and reciting blessings to celebrate the holiday’s eight nights, as many Jews are around the world. But he does so in secret, worried that Chinese officials will come around – as they often do on religious occasions – to enforce a ban against Judaism, pressuring him to renounce his faith. Sometimes, he’s even called in for interrogations. “Every time we celebrate, we are scared,” said Amir, not his real name as he asked not to be identified over worries of retaliation. "Whatever we do, we’re always very careful to make sure the authorities don’t find out.” Since 2015, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has waged a harsh campaign against foreign influence and unapproved religion, part of a push to ‘Sinicise’ faith – ripping down church crosses and mosque onion domes, and detaining more than a million Muslims in the western Xinjiang region.