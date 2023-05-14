Life-sized human plastic waste sculpture on display

A life-sized human-shaped sculpture made of plastic and weighing 96.66kg (213lbs) has gone on display.

The idea for the Plastic Person came from artist and former Nottingham Trent University (NTU) tutor Joshua Sofaer to raise awareness of plastic waste.

The university said the weight of the body represented the amount of plastic waste each person in the UK produced each year.

The sculpture has been added to the university's art collection.

The public was invited to donate plastics which were ground down to create the final sculpture.

It is being displayed at NTU's City campus, where it is affectionately known as Plastic Pete.

Anne Adams, culture officer at NTU who manages the art collection said: "Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at NTU - from our operations, teaching and research.

"We have a responsibility to future generations and as an educational institution, it is our job to help spread the sustainability message."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.