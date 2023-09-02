Life Skills class prepares special education students for life after Mooreville High School

Sep. 2—MOOREVILLE — Each Tuesday morning, students in Mooreville High School's Life Skills class, a self-contained special education class, prepare and sell chicken biscuits and sweet tea to the student body.

Savannah Tucker, special education teacher at Mooreville High, graduated from the school in 2013. The biscuit sales are a longtime Trooper tradition that her class has continued.

The "Trooper Kitchen" typically prepares 80 biscuits each week, and one student in the class takes on the role of "Cook of the Week."

Last Tuesday, Todd Simmons, a tenth grade student in the Life Skills class, served as cook. He oversaw the entire process from start to finish — from counting and placing biscuits on the pan to air frying the chicken and wrapping the finished product.

The funds raised from biscuit sales go towards things like class field trips, t-shirts and participating in the Special Olympics.

But the Tuesday morning tradition much more than a fundraiser. It serves the mission of the class in teaching students valuable life skills they'll need once they finish high school.

It's just one of the many activities the nine students students in Tucker's class participate in through the week.

'They're fully capable'

In an attempt to facilitate as much community involvement as possible, Tucker, now in her second year teaching the Life Skills class, has a guest speaker come talk to students or teach them a skill weekly.

"I try to center everything that we do around things that I know they can do so that they can see success in themselves," Tucker said.

For example, last week the class learned to build bird houses. The items they build in class will later be sold in an annual Christmas store at the school to earn money for activities through the school year, Tucker said.

The students regularly go on field trips to practice grocery skills. They usually go out to eat on those trips to practice manners, ordering food and how to deal with money.

Over the course of the previous school year, she watched her students' confidence grow along with their desire to be at school as they built their skillset.

"A lot of mine didn't even know how to order a meal because their parents have ordered for them," Tucker said. "They didn't know how to work a microwave. Well, those things are really simple for us but they've got to be taught. Before we ever learn how to do a recipe and look at measuring cups, we need to learn how to put water in a cup of macaroni and cheese and put it on a minute and not catch the house on fire."

At a laundry station in the room, students learn how to start a load of laundry, measure the detergent and dry the clothes.

"A lot of them have never done that stuff before," Tucker said. "There's always room to grow in what we can do."

Tucker's class is structured so that students typically spend 60% of their day learning life skills and 40% on traditional academic study.

The class uses News2You academic curriculum along with Prodigy Math. Their curriculum is aligned with MAAP-A standards so that students can an alternate diploma upon completing high school.

They also work through life skills books that teach things like social skills, regulating emotions and how to have appropriate relationships with peers.

Tucker emphasized the importance of mastering reading and writing skills for her students. She monitors her students' success through data from the online curriculum and her own observation.

"Reading and writing are two things that are going to be imperative for job applications," Tucker said. "The majority of my class will be fully capable of working a job. They might need a little extra help to begin with and modeling so that they see what's expected of them, but they're fully capable."

The importance of inclusion

At Mooreville High, Life Skills students are included in all aspects of the school experience.

Along with the mingling that happens during biscuit sales and operating the school store, every Life Skills students leaves the class during third block to take an elective class of their choice and several of the students participate in extracurricular activities during fourth block.

"That is one thing that this culture at Mooreville has done great at," Tucker said. "I walked into an already very inclusive environment and I'm just building on that. The administration is wonderful and wants to promote inclusion."

Kevin Long, principal of Mooreville High School, said getting Life Skills students involved is paramount to their success.

"Everything we do with those kids is to prepare them to be able to succeed in life after school and to make them a viable part of our school community," Long said. "They're important to us here and the kids love to be around them and we try to involve them in every way we can."

Aaron Martin, a senior in the Life Skills class, serves as manager of the Mooreville High School football team. He goes to practice each day and enjoys being there to help the team at home and away games.

At last year's athletic awards banquet, Martin was the first recipient of an award named in his honor — the Aaron Martin School Spirit Award. Each year, a new student who shares the same infectiously positive attitude he has and sets a good example for their peers will receive the award.

Wearing a green Mooreville Troopers jersey and smiling from ear to ear, Martin said Tuesday that receiving the award made him happy.

"Everything Aaron does, he is a Mooreville Trooper through and through," Long said.

A genuine love for school

"I would dare say if you asked any of them if they love school, they would say yes," Tucker said of her students. "For me, that's what makes a world of difference."

She's more than their teacher. She's also their friend, and students have a lot of fun while learning.

"They make my day, and I have said since I started working here I learn more from them than I could ever teach them," Tucker said. "I think the reason it is so inclusive here is because everybody who comes in here, their mouth is tired from smiling the entire time because it's full of joy. You can't leave here and not feel that."

Libby Cheney, an eleventh grade student in the Life Skills class, said her favorite part of the school experience is "seeing everyone and just being able to connect with them."

Because of her love for singing and meeting net people, Cheney joined choir in sixth grade. She goes to practice each day and is looking forward to two upcoming choir concerts — one this fall and another at Christmas.

"It's the best school that I know," Cheney said. "I love Mooreville and I'd love to stay until I turn 87."

Anyone interested in volunteering to speak to or teach a new skill to the Life Skills class can contact Savannah Tucker at savannah.tucker@leecountyschools.us.

