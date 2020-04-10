Such Is Life: How Sligro Food Group (AMS:SLIGR) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 58%

Sligro Food Group N.V. (AMS:SLIGR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last week. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 58% in that half decade.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both Sligro Food Group's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 13% per year. Notably, the share price has fallen at 16% per year, fairly close to the change in the EPS. This implies that the market has had a fairly steady view of the stock. So it's fair to say the share price has been responding to changes in EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ENXTAM:SLIGR Past and Future Earnings April 10th 2020

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Sligro Food Group the TSR over the last 5 years was -40%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Sligro Food Group shareholders are down 52% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9.6% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sligro Food Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Sligro Food Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

