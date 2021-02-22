Life Storage: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Telegraph

Johnson announces four-step exit plan from lockdown Boris Johnson has announced a gradual roadmap for reopening England that will see Covid-19 restrictions eased over four steps spread across at least four months. The plans will be underpinned by four key "tests" that are linked to data, which will act like a checklist that must be met before moving onto the next step of reopening. Addressing MPs in Parliament, Boris Johnson said "today the end really is in sight" as he announced: Two people will be allowed to meet up outside socially from March 8 Hairdressers and beauty salons are expected to reopen on April 12 Pubs and restaurants will not reopen indoors until May 17 Sports clubs will be able to welcome back spectators from May 17 Summer weddings with unlimited guest lists will return from June 21 The four steps are separated five weeks apart. That leaves four weeks to monitor the impact of the preceding step and one week to give people notice. The reopening is designed to happen uniformly across England, with no return to the tier system. Read the full timings here. Ross Clark fears that, at this rate, Britain will be the first country in Europe to vaccinate its population but the last to reopen. Mr Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference at 7pm. Follow it live here. Vaccine passports a possibility to reopen the economy Mr Johnson also announced vaccine certificates could be introduced to open parts of the economy to those who have had a Covid jab, launching a Government review. The review will investigate how testing and/or vaccination could be used to establish if people have a lower risk of Covid transmission. The review is expected to be completed in advance of the fourth step of the easing of lockdown. It comes as the first nationwide data from Scotland reveals vaccines cut the risk of being hospitalised with Covid by up to 94 per cent after just one jab. Read on for details of what scientists have hailed as "very encouraging" results. Easter staycations ruled out as foreign travel reviewed Many families will be disappointed that the Prime Minister's roadmap rules out Easter staycations this year. Mr Johnson said overnight stays away from home cannot take place until April 12 at the earliest, although Oliver Smith argues there is no logical reason why UK holidays cannot restart immediately. Foreign holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest as a review is conducted into the safety of reopening borders. At a glance: Roadmap out of lockdown explained Retail | When non-essential shops could reopen after lockdown Fitness | When could I go back to the gym? Friends | What the new roadmap means for socialising Entertainment | When will theatres and venues reopen? Back to school | Plan for England as Scotland and Wales reopen Also in the news: Today's other headlines Engine failure | All Boeing 777s with the same engine as that of the plane which caught fire after take-off from Denver will be temporarily banned from entering UK airspace, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said. Alan Tovey analyses how Boeing's latest inflight emergency threatens a new crisis after the 737 Max crashes and Roland Oliphant has a reconstruction of what happened to United Airlines 328. Human rights | Raab accuses China of 'industrial scale' abuses Donald Trump | Supreme Court allows release of tax returns Prince Philip | Duke of Edinburgh 'OK', says Prince William Nasa rover | New video of Perseverance landing on Mars - live Captain Sir Tom Moore | 'I'll watch my own funeral and chuckle' Around the world: Ambassador killed in kidnap plot The Italian ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed in a botched kidnapping in an attack on a United Nations convoy in the east of the country. Italy's Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement that the Italian ambassador to Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed. Read more.