Life Storage: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Life Storage Inc. (LSI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Williamsville, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $78.7 million, or $1.07 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.04 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $41.6 million, or 57 cents per share.

The self storage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $166.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.6 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $282.3 million, or $3.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $616.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Life Storage expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 98 cents to $1.02. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted FFO per share of $1.03.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.18 to $4.28 per share.

The company's shares have risen 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $83.96, a climb of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSI

Recommended Stories

  • Monday evening UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

    If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp. Johnson announces four-step exit plan from lockdown Boris Johnson has announced a gradual roadmap for reopening England that will see Covid-19 restrictions eased over four steps spread across at least four months. The plans will be underpinned by four key "tests" that are linked to data, which will act like a checklist that must be met before moving onto the next step of reopening. Addressing MPs in Parliament, Boris Johnson said "today the end really is in sight" as he announced: Two people will be allowed to meet up outside socially from March 8 Hairdressers and beauty salons are expected to reopen on April 12 Pubs and restaurants will not reopen indoors until May 17 Sports clubs will be able to welcome back spectators from May 17 Summer weddings with unlimited guest lists will return from June 21 The four steps are separated five weeks apart. That leaves four weeks to monitor the impact of the preceding step and one week to give people notice. The reopening is designed to happen uniformly across England, with no return to the tier system. Read the full timings here. Ross Clark fears that, at this rate, Britain will be the first country in Europe to vaccinate its population but the last to reopen. Mr Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference at 7pm. Follow it live here. Vaccine passports a possibility to reopen the economy Mr Johnson also announced vaccine certificates could be introduced to open parts of the economy to those who have had a Covid jab, launching a Government review. The review will investigate how testing and/or vaccination could be used to establish if people have a lower risk of Covid transmission. The review is expected to be completed in advance of the fourth step of the easing of lockdown. It comes as the first nationwide data from Scotland reveals vaccines cut the risk of being hospitalised with Covid by up to 94 per cent after just one jab. Read on for details of what scientists have hailed as "very encouraging" results. Easter staycations ruled out as foreign travel reviewed Many families will be disappointed that the Prime Minister's roadmap rules out Easter staycations this year. Mr Johnson said overnight stays away from home cannot take place until April 12 at the earliest, although Oliver Smith argues there is no logical reason why UK holidays cannot restart immediately. Foreign holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest as a review is conducted into the safety of reopening borders. At a glance: Roadmap out of lockdown explained Retail | When non-essential shops could reopen after lockdown Fitness | When could I go back to the gym? Friends | What the new roadmap means for socialising Entertainment | When will theatres and venues reopen? Back to school | Plan for England as Scotland and Wales reopen Also in the news: Today's other headlines Engine failure | All Boeing 777s with the same engine as that of the plane which caught fire after take-off from Denver will be temporarily banned from entering UK airspace, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said. Alan Tovey analyses how Boeing's latest inflight emergency threatens a new crisis after the 737 Max crashes and Roland Oliphant has a reconstruction of what happened to United Airlines 328. Human rights | Raab accuses China of 'industrial scale' abuses Donald Trump | Supreme Court allows release of tax returns Prince Philip | Duke of Edinburgh 'OK', says Prince William Nasa rover | New video of Perseverance landing on Mars - live Captain Sir Tom Moore | 'I'll watch my own funeral and chuckle' Around the world: Ambassador killed in kidnap plot The Italian ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed in a botched kidnapping in an attack on a United Nations convoy in the east of the country. Italy's Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement that the Italian ambassador to Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed. Read more. Monday big-read Nazi parties 'that would have staggered the Romans'

  • U.S. Hits Half A Million COVID-19 Deaths As Vaccine Rollout Ramps Up

    One out of 650 Americans has died from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Family of Americans held in Iran want any deal to free them

    The family of a father and son detained for years in Iran appealed Monday to President Joe Biden to make the freeing of Iranian American detainees a condition of any deals or concessions with that country. “It is beyond outrageous for Iran to continue playing with my father’s life,” said Babak Namazi, whose 84-year-old father, Baquer Namazi, is marking his fifth year under Iranian control. The Biden administration and Iranian officials have signaled to each other in recent months that they want to reenter a 2015 nuclear pact, in which Iran accepts limits on its nuclear program in exchange for easing of international sanctions.

  • Fortnite maker Epic denied right to sue Apple in the UK

    The maker of video game Fortnite has been dealt a setback in its global legal campaign against Apple after the UK’s competition tribunal denied it permission to mount a challenge to the iPhone maker’s app rules. Mr Justice Roth said Epic Games’ case seeking a wave of major changes to Apple’s giant App Store belonged in the US courts, where the company has a separate claim. However, he allowed a similar claim against Google to partially proceed in the UK. Epic, whose Fortnite title is one of the world’s biggest video games, has fought a legal battle on multiple fronts against Apple, seeking to break what it says is the company’s unfair stranglehold on how iPhone apps are distributed. Apple controls what apps can be installed on iPhones and iPads through its App Store, and takes a fee of up to 30pc on purchases made within those apps, while Google has similar restrictions for Android phones. Fortnite was booted off both Apple and Google’s platforms last year after Epic sought to bypass the companies’ payment systems, triggering monopoly lawsuits against both from the video game maker. Epic is demanding injunctions that would allow rival app stores on smartphones and let app developers use alternative payment methods, both of which would deprive Apple and Google of billions in revenue. The company took the issue to the Competition Appeal Tribunal in December, seeking similar measures under UK competition law. On Monday, the judge said: “The US is an appropriate forum for this dispute. And I am far from persuaded that [the UK] is clearly or distinctly the more appropriate forum.” However, he opened the possibility of Epic pursuing Apple in the UK if it is unsuccessful in the US courts. He allowed parts of a case against Google, including an effort to break its control on app payments, to proceed since Epic’s case against Google included an Irish subsidiary and the case was launched during the Brexit transition period. Epic indicated it was likely to suspend its UK case against Apple until the US suit concludes. “We are pleased that the Court has granted Epic permission to pursue our case against Google in the UK,” a spokesperson said. “Epic will reconsider pursuing its case against Apple in the UK after the resolution of the US case.” Epic noted that the tribunal said there were “serious issues to be tried” under UK law and said it was “unwavering in our commitment to stopping Apple and Google’s anti-competitive practices”. Apple and Google did not comment. Epic has also complained to EU competition regulators and taken Apple to court in Australia.

  • U.S. COVID-19 deaths fall for third week as cases see steep drop

    The positive trends come as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic hit 500,000, though health experts have warned about a possible resurgence in cases due to new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus. Excluding a backlog of deaths reported by Ohio in the prior week, deaths on an adjusted basis fell 17%. The country reported more than 491,000 new cases last week, but that was down 23% from the previous seven days.

  • Gillian Anderson cast as Eleanor Roosevelt on Showtime's The First Lady

    Anderson's Roosevelt joins Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.

  • How Much Are Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

    We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also...

  • Did PZ Cussons' (LON:PZC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 28%?

    Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right...

  • Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Mulling IPO of Yahsat, CEO-Designate Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Al Yah Satellite Communications Co.’s incoming chief executive officer said its owner is considering an initial public offering of the Abu Dhabi-based firm. “Mubadala Investment Co. is looking at this very closely,” Ali Al Hashemi said in an interview in Abu Dhabi. “I can say that financially we are very healthy to be applicable for IPO, but Mubadala has to take the final decision.”Yahsat provides integrated satellite communications solutions to over 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia, according to information on its website. It runs five satellites and is wholly owned by Mubadala, the $232 billion state-controlled wealth fund.Al Hashemi, current CEO of Thuraya Telecommunications and the general manager of Yahsat Government Solutions, will take over as the CEO of Yahsat Group in April.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • The Democrats Officially Released Their $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan. Here's What's In It

    On Friday, House Democrats released their $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The proposal totals 591 pages and includes measures approved by nine House committees. It's based on the framework laid out by President Joe Biden, and it includes myriad forms of relief for Americans.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • My wife and I are in our 60s. Should we skip our undeserving children and leave everything to our grandkids instead?

    ‘We don’t want the middle generation to gain from our estate, while cheating our grandkids out of their rightful inheritance.’

  • This 57-year-old said ‘screw this’ to San Francisco — and retired to ‘delightful’ Albuquerque, where she slashed her expenses by 70%

    When Roberta Reinstein moved to the Bay Area roughly 30 years ago to go to law school, it felt to her like a different place than it does now. Nowadays, “San Francisco is only for the wealthy — the super wealthy — unless you’re willing to live with five roommates,” she jokes. As she was watching San Francisco become a hub for the rich, she had a financial setback of her own: a divorce, in which she and her spouse had to split up their assets.

  • ‘I’m 73 and fed up with California and want a gun-friendly, affordable city with good weather — so where should I retire?’

    What I would like is a gun-friendly environment with moderate temperatures and a lot of trees, which may mean a somewhat higher elevation. Need a low cost of living, as my primary source of income is Social Security. You’re not alone in wanting to flee California in retirement — and for you, the costs make it hard to live anywhere in California on your Social Security checks alone.

  • Ford F-150 goes viral after providing generator power to Texas home during pandemic

    A Ford F-150 that provided generator power for a Texas man's home after the winter storm devastating the area went viral.

  • How Many Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Do Institutions Own?

    Every investor in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALXN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder...

  • How Many Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Do Institutions Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WASH ) have power over the company. Generally...

  • How Much Of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in voxeljet AG ( NASDAQ:VJET ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)?

    A look at the shareholders of 10x Genomics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...