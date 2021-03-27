- By GF Value





The stock of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $86.38 per share and the market cap of $6.5 billion, Life Storage stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Life Storage is shown in the chart below.





Life Storage Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because Life Storage is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Life Storage has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Life Storage is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Life Storage is poor. This is the debt and cash of Life Storage over the past years:

Life Storage Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Life Storage has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $539.6 million and earnings of $2.13 a share. Its operating margin is 43.22%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Life Storage is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Life Storage over the past years:

Story continues

Life Storage Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Life Storage is -10.1%, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -7.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Life Storage's ROIC was 5.19, while its WACC came in at 3.24. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Life Storage is shown below:

Life Storage Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

In short, Life Storage (NYSE:LSI, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Life Storage stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

