Life Storage Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $86.38 per share and the market cap of $6.5 billion, Life Storage stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Life Storage is shown in the chart below.


Because Life Storage is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Life Storage has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in REITs industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Life Storage's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Life Storage over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Life Storage has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $539.6 million and earnings of $2.13 a share. Its operating margin is 43.22%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Life Storage is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Life Storage over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Life Storage's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 86% of the companies in REITs industry. Life Storage's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -7.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Life Storage's return on invested capital is 5.19, and its cost of capital is 3.27. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Life Storage is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Life Storage stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

