Such Is Life: How TD Power Systems (NSE:TDPOWERSYS) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 61%

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. To wit, the TD Power Systems Limited (NSE:TDPOWERSYS) share price managed to fall 61% over five long years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, TD Power Systems moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The modest 1.4% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. It could be that the revenue decline of 7.6% per year is viewed as evidence that TD Power Systems is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, TD Power Systems's TSR for the last 5 years was -59%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TD Power Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over one year. That's including the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 16% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Before spending more time on TD Power Systems it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

