Such Is Life: How TerraNet Holding (STO:TERRNT B) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 66%

TerraNet Holding AB (publ) (STO:TERRNT B) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 66%. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

We don't think TerraNet Holding's revenue of kr6,302,000 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that TerraNet Holding will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some TerraNet Holding investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

TerraNet Holding had liabilities exceeding cash by kr7,454,000 when it last reported in March 2019, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived -66% in the last year, it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how TerraNet Holding's cash levels have changed over time. The image below shows how TerraNet Holding's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

While TerraNet Holding shareholders are down 66% for the year, the market itself is up 3.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 19%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. If you would like to research TerraNet Holding in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.