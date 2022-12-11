'Life-threatening' injuries after Sweeten Creek Road collision in South Asheville: APD

Updated to say Sweeten Creek is reopened as of about 2:20 p.m. Dec. 11.

ASHEVILLE - Three people were injured in a collision on Sweeten Creek Road in the "morning hours" of Dec. 11, according to Asheville Police Department spokesperson Samantha Booth.

She said two vehicles were involved in the accident.

"One crossed over center line crashing head on into another vehicle. Three occupants were transported to Mission Hospital, one with life threatening injuries," Booth said via email.

Booth said just after noon that Sweeten Creek Road south of Sycamore Drive to Weston Road was completely shut down in both directions. That section is just north of the intersection with Airport Road in Arden. The N.C. Department of Transportation tweeted at about 2:20 p.m. Dec. 11 that the crash was cleared.

The Asheville Fire Department was also on the scene, tweeting that "2 subjects trapped at 3900 block Sweeten Creek Rd." The tweet also said the Water Department "has been notified in reference to a broken hydrant."

This story will be updated.

