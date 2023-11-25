'His service was his life': Veteran, community leader Lewis Alston dies at 72

Lewis Alston, a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran of the Vietnam War and Purple Heart recipient whose tireless support of the veteran and civilian communities included serving in at least 1,300 military funerals in Florida and Pennsylvania, died on Nov. 18, 2023 after a brief illness. He was 72.

“Lewis felt it was his duty to honor veterans,” said Lorraine Alston, his wife of 10 years.

She said her husband joined the Marines in 1969 right after high school and served in the Vietnam War in 1969 and 1970.

Marine veteran Lewis Alston listens during the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park in Ocala, Florida, on Monday, May 30, 2022. Veterans and the community gathered to remember the fallen.

Lewis Alston was ever-present at events at the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park in his impeccable Marine dress blues, which he also wore as a member of the local nonprofit Marion County Memorial Honor Guard. He joined the local honor guard around 2016.

A biography written Lewis Alston and supplied to the Marion County Memorial Honor Guard about a year ago sums up his outlook toward serving his fellow veterans.

“I completed a lot of missions in Vietnam. I always feel it's not about me but it's about my brothers that didn't make it back from Vietnam. And being with an honor guard, being a part of burying my brothers and sisters, helps me heal also,” Alston wrote.

Steve Perry, Army veteran and president of the Marion County Memorial Guard, said Alston participated in perhaps 800 military honors funerals for veterans (in Florida,) which include playing of taps, folded flag presentation ceremony and gun salute.

Perry said Alston handled “all positions” including bugler for taps and rifle squad leader and served as sergeant-at-arms.

Alston performed each ceremony, often held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell and sometimes multiple burials in one day, with a sincere fervor and love for those who served.

Lewis Alston was born in Pennsylvania

Alston was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and enlisted in the Marine Corps right out of high school. He was wounded in combat in Vietnam and his knee injury required “multiple surgeries,” according to his wife.

Alston worked as a long-haul truck driver as a civilian. He was a member of the Marine Corps League of Lancaster County for about 25 years, according to Lorraine Alston.

He assisted veterans in numerous ways and programs and had a heart for helping homeless veterans.

The couple moved to Marion County about eight years ago.

According to the biography supplied to the Marion County Honor Guard, Alston’s father died in 1970 and he “came home for his funeral. In February, I was back in Vietnam in combat.”

The biography states while encountering difficulty adjusting upon his return home, Alston prayed and felt God gave him another chance. He committed to “always look out for a veteran and family or anyone in need.”

The biography also states Alston was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V.

Morrey Deen, retired Army major, was a friend of Alston's and worked at many Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park events with him.

Deen called Alston a “gentleman and true example of a proud Marine” who ended every message with “thank you, brother.”

“His service was his life,” Deen stated.

Jeffrey Askew, who oversees the park as Marion County’s veterans service officer, said he is mourning the loss of a friend who had a “big heart” for veterans as well as the community at large.

Askew said Alston was active in volunteering with the Veterans Education Center adjacent to the park and had donated a uniform for display in the center.

“Lewis was always the first one to step up to help if something was needed,” Askew said.

Janis Holte-Pavlatos met Alston while observing services performed by the Marion County Honor Guard at Florida National Cemetery.

“He stood out (with his) uniform and his big smile,” she said.

Holte-Pavlatos said in speaking with Alston she found him to be “immensely” caring about veterans. She said he was”very compassionate about my husband, Thomas Pavlatos, who was terminally ill at the time” and offered comfort about her granddaughter’s husband, Marine Corps. Cpl. Ricky Nelson, 23, who died in Iraq in 2008.

Ron Oppliger, chairman of Friends of Marion County’s Veterans Park Foundation, said Alston was a “positive person” who had a “passion” for honoring veterans with services through the Marion County Memorial Honor Guard.

Lewis Alston, a Marine and a member of the Marion County Memorial Honor Guard, prepares for a memorial ceremony at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell for Marine Master Sgt. Jeffrey Kochen, 67, of Ocala, Friday afternoon, December 17, 2021.

Marine Corps veteran and fellow Marion County Memorial Honor Guard member Bob Levenson said Alston will be represented at each service.

“Lewis was loved by all of us on our Honor Guard as well as Marion County community leaders and friends far and wide,” Levenson wrote.

“All of us on the (Marion County Memorial) Honor Guard are devastated by this tragic loss and pray for Lorraine, his brother Alvin and all their families at this time. We all loved Lewis and will miss him, but I can guarantee you he will be with each and everyone of us at every ceremony we conduct standing tall and representing him at each service,” he stated.

Alston’s brother, Arvin, age 70, of Lancaster, said his brother sent cassettes home from the Vietnam War and he was “always upbeat.”

Arvin Alston said his brother “had to cope” with all the stresses from his war service including PTSD, and he overcame it all.

Arvin Alston has a packet of photos that includes one of his brother receiving one of his military decorations, possibly the Purple Heart, and another of his brother being lifted from a battlefield by helicopter.

“Lewis gave me a copy of photos relating to his tour in Vietnam and he signed them ‘Thank you for your service, brother Arvin.' ”

Lewis Alston was stationed at Camp LeJeune and was subjected to what the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry describes as volatile organic compounds found in the water. These compounds can cause various types of cancer; also, on the ground in Vietnam, he likely was exposed to Agent Orange.

Arvin Alston said his brother served in at least 500 military honors services with the Red Rose Honor Guard in Lancaster and was involved with Post 30, an organization for Vietnam War veterans.

Lewis Alston Is survived by family including four children. Services and interment will be in Lancaster. A memorial will be held at the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Park in December, with a date still to be announced.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marine veteran Lewis Alston always honored his fellow servicemen and women