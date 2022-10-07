Life without parole for 2017 murder

Oct. 7—A three day trial in Lauderdale County Circuit Court concluded Wednesday with the sentencing of a Meridian man to life in prison without parole.

In a news release, District Attorney Kassie Colman said Travis Ray Conner, 33, was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury for the Oct. 7, 2017 shooting death of 46-year-old Donnikia Clark.

"It is often said that justice delayed is justice denied. Today the Clark family finally saw justice served," Coleman said. "Friday is the five-year anniversary of Mr. Clark's death. I am thankful his family has remained patient as we pursued this conviction."

Conner was sentenced as a violent habitual offender with three previous felony convictions. He was previously convicted of armed robbery, possession of contraband in a prison and possession of a deadly weapon in a correctional facility.

To be declared a habitual offender, suspects must have previously been convicted of two previous felonies in separate instances, where each conviction carried a sentence of at least one year. At least one of the felonies must have been a violent crime.

Sentencing under Mississippi's habitual offender statute, also known as a three-strikes law, is automatically a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The Meridian Star previously reported Conner was arrested by law enforcement in Topeka, Kansas days after the shooting at the request of Meridian Police Department. He was voluntarily extradited back to Mississippi to face the murder charge.

Coleman said Conner was indicted in May 2018 but his trial was delayed, in part, due to the coronavirus pandemic.