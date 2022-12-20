Life without parole sought for Alex Murdaugh in killing of wife and son

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is seeking life without parole for Alex Murdaugh in the killing of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surround facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh,” the Attorney General’s Office wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

“Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”

Murdaugh is set to go on trial Jan. 23 on charges he murdered Maggie and Paul in Colleton County in June 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.