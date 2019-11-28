The life of Xi Jinping, China's authoritarian leader who is fighting Trump in the trade war, and presides over the mass oppression of the Uighur Muslim minority

Nicolas Asfouri/Pool Photo via AP





Xi Jinping is the current president of the People's Republic of China and has been in power since 2013.

During the early years of his leadership, Xi became known for launching a nationwide anti-corruption campaign in the Chinese Communist Party, and became the first leader since Mao Zedong to have his name written into the Chinese constitution while alive.

In recent years, Xi's oppression of Uighur people in western China, and the harsh response to pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have earned him a reputation for brutality.

Despite being the son of a Chinese Civil War veteran who later served under Chairman Mao, Xi's childhood was far from the stereotype of the privileged son of a high flying politician.

Here is a breakdown of the life and rise of China's most powerful leader in decades.

Visit Business Insider's home page for more stories.

While his origins are not exactly humble, Chinese President Xi Jinping learned to survive and thrive in China's brutal political landscape the hard way.

Xi's father was a Chinese Civil War veteran who eventually served as vice chairman under Chairman Mao. The elder Xi would later be purged from the party as part of Mao's Cultural Revolution.

He was ripped away from his privileged upbringing and sent to the countryside as a "sent-down youth."

From there, Xi rose through the ranks of China's Communist Party, becoming its overall leader in 2013. Since then he has seen China grow ever more central to world politics — and earned a harsh reputation in the process.

Take a look at the life and rise of Xi Jinping here:

Ben Brimelow contributed to a previous version of this article.

Xi Jinping was born in 1953 and was the son of Xi Zhongxun, a veteran communist who fought in the Chinese Civil War.

Wikimedia commons

The elder Xi served as a Vice Chairman for Mao after the People's Republic of China was established in 1949.







Because of this, Xi enjoyed a privileged upbringing for his early childhood. However, it would not last.

Getty Images





In 1966, when Xi was a teenager, Mao launched the Cultural Revolution. It involved purging much of China's establishment — including Xi's father.