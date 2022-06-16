Life360 (ASX:360) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Life360's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Life360 had debt of US$11.1m, up from US$3.07m in one year. But it also has US$82.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$71.6m net cash.

How Strong Is Life360's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Life360 had liabilities of US$90.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$13.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$82.7m in cash and US$25.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$3.84m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Life360's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$335.1m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Life360 has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Life360 can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Life360 wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 66%, to US$141m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Life360?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Life360 had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$31m of cash and made a loss of US$55m. However, it has net cash of US$71.6m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Life360's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Life360 .

