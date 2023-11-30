Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering a bereavement workshop, Handling the Holidays,” on Monday, Dec. 11. Participants will learn how to cope with grief during the holidays, practice self-care and create space to grieve and celebrate.

David Hargrave, LSW, CCTP, CGCS, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, will lead the workshop.

Through support from the community, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is able to offer this and other grief support programs free of charge to anyone in the community, regardless of whether they have received services.

If anyone in the community has experienced the death of a loved one and needs grief support services, call Pathways of Hope at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare at 330-264-4899 to schedule an appointment.

Pathways of Hope provides a variety of services. Support and education are provided by a bereavement counseling professional with significant experience and expertise in assisting grieving children, adolescents and adults.

How to attend:

Monday, Dec. 11, 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare’s Marilyn B. and Mark E. Gustafson Center for Supportive Care, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster.

Registration: While the event is free, registration is required. To register, email PathwaysOfHope@LifeCareHospice.org or call 330-264-4899. Include your name, the name of the event, the date of the event, and your phone number.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: LifeCare offers grief support workshop