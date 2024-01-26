Lifecell files lawsuit against Vodafone Ukraine over Mobile Number Portability service

Lifecell has filed a lawsuit against Vodafone Ukraine, seeking to force it to stop providing the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) service

A major Ukrainian mobile operator Lifecell has filed a lawsuit with the Kyiv Commercial Court against another big player on the market, Vodafone Ukraine, seeking to force it to stop providing the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) service, according to the court’s decision on Jan. 16.

Lifecell says that the service contradicts current legislation, violates the right to provide electronic communications services, and undermines potential profits.

The court has accepted the claim for consideration and opened the proceedings. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5.

According to the operators’ websites, it is not possible to transfer the number to another network when the MNP service is activated, but subscribers can reportedly deactivate it themselves.

Earlier it was reported that in December 2023 the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Postal Services fined Vodafone $1800 (UAH 68,000) for refusing to allow 37 subscribers to switch networks while retaining their numbers.

