New lifeguard towers paid for are being installed on Brevard beaches

New lifeguard towers are popping up as part of Brevard County's efforts to improve beach safety.

Two new lifeguard towers in Cocoa Beach come as the county is refocusing some of its efforts on beach safety in the wake of multiple drownings last year. "Brevard County Ocean Rescue is in the process of replacing their old wood lifeguard towers as they have reached their service life expectancy of 10 years," said county spokesman Don Walker said. "The new towers are modular and will be able to move easier from full time tower locations as well as made of coated marine grade aluminum to withstand the elements."

In the foreground of a recent SpaceX launch is a new modular lifeguard stand at Minuteman Causeway, replacing the old wooden tower.

"The new towers will serve their purpose well to protect the lifeguards from the sun while at the same time give them a better elevated vantage point of their beach front they are protecting," Walker added.

Because of multiple drownings across the county last year, commissioners decided to beef up lifeguard coverage going forward.

"The new modular towers each cost $42,000 and offer a 10-year warranty. In addition, they allow for our staff to move them in the event of high seas, which can extend the life of the unit," said Rachel Horst, spokeswoman for Brevard County Ocean Rescue. "A traditional tower can range anywhere from $75,000-$145,000 depending on the company and tower specifications." Although these new lifeguard towers were paid for from normal county funding mechanisms, going forward the Board of County Commissioners will have the option to use tourism development tax dollars toward lifeguards.

Under the plan, the county will use tourist development tax money to pay 20% of the staff cost of the lifeguards, or $709,654 a year. In addition, $2.69 million will come from the county's general fund raised by property taxes, and $148,365 will come from the municipalities in the areas where the lifeguards are stationed. Some tourist tax money also will be used to pay for marketing the fact that a number of Space Coast beaches have lifeguard coverage and that the beaches are safe.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard and Brevard County Government Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: New lifeguard towers installed on Brevard County beaches