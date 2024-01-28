Lifeguards find body of missing 31-year-old woman on beach, California police say

Lifeguards discovered a woman’s body on a beach near Los Angeles just hours after her boyfriend reported her missing, California police reported.

A man told police he last saw his girlfriend near the ocean at 6:41 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, in Manhattan Beach, police said in a news release.

He and his friends searched for her but could not find her and notified police, officers said.

At 10:13 a.m., Manhattan Beach lifeguards found the woman’s body in the sand near where she had been reported missing, police said.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Jennifer Hanie, 31, the office said. Her cause of death is listed as deferred.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 310-802-5123.

Manhattan Beach is about 25 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

