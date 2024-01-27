Lifeguards rescue 4 kayakers in trouble near Mokuluas

Jan. 27—City lifeguards Friday afternoon rescued four kayakers as well a group of others at the Mokuluas after they got into trouble.

Just after 2 p.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety said lifeguards on jet ski patrol near the Mokuluas were waved down by one of the kayakers.

Three were in the water roughly 100 yards offshore, with life jackets, while the fourth was still in one of the double kayaks. They were reported to be part of a larger group that had gone out to the Mokuluas.

Lifeguards saw that one of the kayakers in the water — a man estimated to be in his 60s — was not breathing, and quickly brought him to shore by jet ski, along with his adult son.

They performed CPR until medics from the Honolulu Fire Department took over, followed by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS provided the man with advanced life support and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

The lifeguards then returned to the Mokuluas to retrieve the two remaining kayakers, who did not require medical attention, along with the rest of the group from Moku Nui, the larger of the two islets.

Honolulu police and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources also responded to the incident.

On Thursday afternoon, first responders also rescued a 63-year-old woman with an injury from the Mokulua Islands.

She was reported to be stand-up paddling when she got knocked off her board and possibly dislocated her shoulder, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.

Lifeguards reached the woman via jet ski near Moku Nui, and brought her to shore. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.