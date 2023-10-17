Lifeguards rescue 54-year-old woman from Shark's Cove surf

Oct. 17—Honolulu lifeguards this morning pulled a 54-year-old woman from rough surf at Shark's Cove on Oahu's North Shore.

According to Ocean Safety, the 911 call came in just before 9 a.m. for the visitor, who was in the water with relatives when a strong current pulled her out and large surf pushed her underwater.

The woman became trapped between two rocks, according to officials, but lifeguards were able to rescue her.

Lifeguards administered medical treatment prior to the arrival of Honolulu Emergency Services, which took over with advanced life support.

EMS treated the woman for difficulty breathing from swallowing water and abrasions and took her to the hospital in serious condition.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Surf at Shark's Cove was about 10 to 15 feet at the time of rescue.

A high surf warning for the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui went into effect at 6 a.m. today, effective until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service warns that surf along north-facing shores will rapidly build up to 35 feet today, with strong, breaking waves and powerful currents.

"The surf on the north shore is rising and the public is strongly discouraged from entering the ocean unless you are a very experienced waterman or woman," said Ocean Safety in a statement.