Lifeless body found floating near apartments in southeast Charlotte, police say

Police are looking for information after officers found a lifeless body floating in a small area of water near an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:53 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers found the body while responding to a call for a welfare check call in the 1800 block of Village Lake Drive, between Monroe Road and Independence Boulevard.

Charlotte firefighters helped remove it from the water, and the person was pronounced deceased by officers shortly after.

Because it is a death investigation, CMPD did not disclose the person’s identity, age or anymore details about the case. Homicide detectives responded to the scene, which is standard CMPD procedure, but the death has not been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at charlottecrimestoppers.com/.