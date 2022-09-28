‘Lifeless’ infant with umbilical cord still attached found in creek, Georgia cops say

A newborn was found dead near the edge of a north Georgia creek, prompting a sheriff’s office investigation.

Catoosa County deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, where they found a “lifeless, underdeveloped infant” face down, according to a news release.

The child, whose umbilical cord and placenta were still attached, was found lying at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek in Ringgold near the Georgia-Tennessee line, deputies said.

“We know that someone is going through a very tragic time in their life, and we want to help,” Sheriff Gary Sisk said in a statement. “If you saw something at the Graysville Canoe Launch ... such as a vehicle or persons in the area, or if you know someone who was pregnant and is now without their baby, please give us a call.”

It’s unclear how the infant got there, but authorities believe someone brought them to the area earlier in the day. The child’s remains were taken for an autopsy, the sheriff’s office said.

Ringgold is about 20 miles southeast of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

