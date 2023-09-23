LifeLine Pilots help those in need

Sep. 23—DANVILLE — Having transportation to a needed medical appointment a good distance away can be an additional burden for some people.

That's where LifeLine Pilots can help.

LifeLine Pilots, is a non-profit organization based in Peoria that coordinates free air transportation for people with medical or humanitarian needs. The pilots volunteer their planes, time and fuel to help people get where they need to go, at no cost to the people who need the transportation.

Local pilot Jeff Williams, who's an information technology consultant and has a plane at the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville, is a volunteer pilot with the organization.

He said some people might not know about this service, and it's another benefit of having a local airport.

Williams learned to fly taking lessons from former Vermilion Regional Airport Manager Mike Potter about seven years ago. Williams got his license the following year.

"I've always been interested in aviation ... ," Williams said. But for a long time he just never fully pursued it, thinking he couldn't afford it at the time.

Williams said he learned about LifeLine Pilots, which was started by Wanda Whitsitt of Champaign in 1981. As it grew, it moved to Peoria. Originally it was to cover needs in Illinois. Now it services a 10-state region. Flights are typically facilitated in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

It has more than 450 volunteer pilots and has completed 10,000-plus flights, or missions, covering over six million miles.

The free service can be for someone who can't easily afford to travel and take a commercial flight or it's a really long drive.

For example, someone may have to go to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for many medical appointments. Sometimes the organization has to coordinate multiple legs, such as to get someone from Tennessee or Arkansas to a destination.

There could be just one person or multiple persons, such as family or friends that need to go with them.

Williams learned about this and other organizations like this, including Angel Flight, online. The organizations can partner together, in the different parts of the country they cover.

"It's basically all about getting people in need where they need to go," he said.

Williams recently had a mission to fly someone who was coming from Southern Indiana to Waukegan for medical reasons. It would be a seven-hour drive to north of Chicago, but is about an hour and a half flight.

He's piloted two flights through the service so far, as he's also working on getting his commercial license. He flew from Danville to Southern Indiana to pick up the two different persons and brought them to the Waukegan.

A couple other possible trips, including to Minnesota, had plans change for the passengers, he said.

Williams donates his time and fuel. He said the passengers are appreciative of the service because it saves them time, and it's a good experience for the pilots.

"It's just good all the way around," he said.

"I plan to do more once I get my commercial license done," Williams said, saying that he's focused on studying and practicing for that.

LifeLine Pilots' service is available in this area, he adds.

to qualify

According to the organization, to qualify for a LifeLine Pilots flight, a passenger must meet the following criteria:

* Have a non-emergency medical or humanitarian need far from home (usually between 100-1,000 miles from home).

* Have a financial or medical need for assistance.

* Provide a doctor's name & fax number for LifeLine Pilots to contact for a Physician's Release.

* Be able to fly in a small, 4-6 seat, non-pressurized aircraft.

* Be able to board the aircraft with minimal assistance.

* Be able to sit upright in a standard aircraft seat.

* Be willing to sign a liability release form.

* Provide own transportation to and from the airport(s).

vision

LifeLine Pilots' vision is: A world where every person has equal access to transportation for healthcare and humanitarian needs.

According to LifeLine Pilots, "every year, millions of Americans delay or go without medical care because they did not have transportation. People living below the poverty threshold had even greater odds of reporting a transportation barrier to receiving medical care. There are many initiatives that provide free bus/shuttle services for local transportation, but when people need to travel 100 or even 1,000 miles for treatment, those with limited incomes or living in rural settings go without."

"With the generous help of volunteer pilots, LifeLine Pilots provides a free alternative for accessing healthcare far from home, therefore improving health outcomes for everyone, regardless of location or income. The people we serve are unable to access medical care because they live on a limited income, do not have a caregiver who can drive them, have medical issues prohibiting them from driving a long distance, or are unable to fly commercially due to medical issues," according to the organization.

LifeLine Pilots coordinates the non-emergency air transportation. There is never a cost to fly and no limit to the number of times a passenger can travel.

Pilot requirements include: 21 years of age or older; minimum of 250 hours of pilot in command time; meet Federal Aviation Administration minimums regarding flight status; and provide updated information whenever reportable changes occur such as loss of privilege, contact, or aircraft insurance information.

LifeLine Pilots depends on donor support. It receives no government funding, relying on individuals, businesses and foundations to fund the facilitation of every flight.

The largest contributors are the pilots who fly the missions. They donate their time, expertise, and aircraft use and cover all the expenses necessary to ensure that people needing medical and humanitarian assistance are supported. These donations are significant, as the Federal Aviation Administration confirms that the operating costs of a small aircraft can range from $100 to $200 per hour. Their contributions make up nearly 85% of LifeLine Pilots' overall budget.

Pilots are encouraged to join the team.

For more information, visit the website https://lifelinepilots.org.