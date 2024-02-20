Lifelong birder Scheibe Smith leaves legacy of birdwatching behind in Ithaca, Tucson

They’re always in the trees or perched on balconies, watching and tweeting in rain or shine.

Ithaca has for decades fostered a special connection to birds, with Cornell’s Lab of Ornithology hosting one of the largest collections of wildlife media and data available.

Even here, some have taken bird watching to a new level.

Jean Scheibe Smith was a Cornell graduate and Ithaca College faculty member until she passed away last week, leaving her daughter to carry on her passion for birding.

Cyndy Scheibe spent some time last weekend to honor her mother by taking a count of birds in her own backyard and contributing her findings to a global repository of bird data through the Great Backyard Bird Count, formed in part by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

“This is my first year participating in the backyard bird watch, although I've had many bird feeders for a long time, and I use the Merlin app to identify bird sounds,” she said Tuesday. “I had 15 different species, including a pileated woodpecker on a suet feeder just outside my dining room window.”

A legacy of careful observation

Over 2,000 miles away in Jean Scheibe’s hometown of Tucson, Arizona, three of the friends she often watched birds with, Liz Harrison, Joanne Finch, and Pat Carlson, were doing much the same, according to the younger Scheibe.

An article from Project FeederWatch reports that Jean Scheibe’s love for birding blossomed during a walk through North Cagrin Park in Cleveland, Ohio, lead by Glen Kitson. In the years to follow, Scheibe would contribute more than 729 bird sightings to Cornell's Ornithology lab.

“She banded the first House Finch seen in Michigan and has banded on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, and at Tanque Verde Ranch outside Tucson, Arizona. For 15 years, Jean led walks in Sabino Canyon, a stone’s throw from her home,” the article reports. “Jean has also mentored many birders, including two people who went on to become professional guides.”

Cyndy Scheibe had some help from Louise Holmes when spotting birds last weekend. Holmes picked up birding in Brooklyn after a talk with Jean Scheibe, and now tracks birds in Ithaca.

As for Jean’s favorite avian, Gambel’s Quail frequented her backyard back in Tuscon, and Nēnē delighted her on during her 45th wedding anniversary in Hawaii.

“Several times when my mom visited me, she participated in the annual Christmas Count - sometimes starting with a 4 a.m. breakfast at a birder's house and ending with the dish-to-pass supper and reporting of the count by region at the Lab of Ornithology," Cyndy Scheibe said. "I joined her each year, mostly to drive her around to see birds.”

Jean Scheibe Smith's great-granddaughter Jaida trying to spy some birds in her backyard in Ithaca last weekend.

Scheibe said Tuesday that she has recently been revisiting the memories that sparked her love of birds: the memories of her mother and the joy of her grandchildren.

“When I was a kid, my mom would sometimes imitate birds. I remember her once running up and down the beach on the Mississippi River imitating a flock of cranes,” she said. “When I grew up, I started doing the same thing with ostriches - and I still collect ostriches, with about 50 stuffed and metal ones of different sizes.

“As a researcher myself, I know the importance of carefully observing and describing the environment in which we live,” Scheibe said. “There is also the pure joy of it - and the fact that people of any age can love watching birds. My mother's great-grandchildren have loved watching birds since they were very little and at 94, my mom watched the hummingbirds coming to the feeders on her apartment balcony every day.”

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: The Great Backyard Bird Count brings memories of Jean Scheibe Smith