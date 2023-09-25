Lifelong Bucs fan breaking barriers as female NFL agent

There are more than 1,000 agents in the NFL, but only about 80 of them are women. One of those women grew up right here in Tampa and has been a lifelong Bucs fan. When the Tampa Bay Bucs won their first Super Bowl back in 2003, super fan Whitney Holtzman was just 15 years old. So, of course, she made a scrapbook about it. Here we are decades later, and she’s continuing to create NFL history. Holtzman credits her dad for turning her into the sports fan she is today.

View comments