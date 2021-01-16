A lifelong car collector is auctioning 48 of his pristine Corvettes - see the 'Muscle Car City' collection
Rick Treworgy spent most of his life collecting cars but now he's ready to sell most of his collection.
About 200 of his cars will be available at Mecum Auctions' Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021 event.
Of those 200 cars, 48 of them are Chevrolet Corvettes spanning from 1954 to 2020.
Chevrolet Corvette fans listen up. From January 22 to 23, you'll get a chance to bring home vehicles from one of the biggest muscle car collections ever assembled.
Rick Treworgy spent most of his life personally adding cars to his extensive collection. Nearly all of that collection will be up for auction soon - at no reserve! - at Mecum Auctions' Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021 event in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Among the collection are no less than 48 Corvettes, spanning all the way from 1954 to 2020. It's quite a Corvette collection to behold - scroll on to see it all.
Rick Treworgy spent much of his life collecting cars, but he's now got most of them up for auction.
That auction includes a whopping 48 Corvettes - a number challenged only by the combination of every Chevrolet dealership within a 500-mile radius of your home.
There's a red 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Z51.
A red 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
A blue 2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
There a red 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
A blue 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
A blue 1998 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
And this 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport convertible.
Here's a white 1992 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
Then there's this red 1991 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
And this 1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
Plus this yellow 1991 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
Aaaand this 1990 red Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
Here's a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
And a red 1974 Chevrolet Corvette convertile.
Here's a 1973 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
Here's a red 1972 Chevrolet Corvette LT1 coupe.
This is a gorgeous blue 1971 Chevrolet Corvette LS6 convertible.
This is a 1971 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
Here's a 1970 Chevrolet Corvette LT1 convertible in blue.
And a yellow 1970 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.
Here's a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette convertible in blue.
Similarly, here's a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette convertible in yellow.
And if you want it in black, there's this 1968 example.
There's a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
And a red one as well.
Here's a black 1967 Chevrolet Corvette convertible resto-mod.
This is a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.
This is that, but in a different color.
This one's a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.
Here's a red 1965 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.
This is a silver 1965 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.
This one's a red 1965 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
Here's a blue 1965 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
This is a blue 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie convertible.
Here's a brown 1964 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
Here's one in white.
This is a red 1963 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
Here's a gorgeous 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window coupe.
This is a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette resto-mod.
Here's a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
Here's a blue 1961 Chevrolet Corvette.
This is a white 1960 Chevrolet Corvette.
Here's a dark blue 1959 Chevrolet Corvette resto-mod convertible.
This is a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette.
Here's a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette.
This is a white 1956 Chevrolet Corvette.
Here's a white-on-red 1955 Chevrolet Corvette.
And finishing up the collection is this 1954 Chevrolet Corvette roadster.
Is owning 48 Corvettes necessary? Probably not!
Does give you a reason to justify buying one (1) when your significant other asks why you're buying another car? Probably!
Go forth, friends.
