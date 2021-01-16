A lifelong car collector is auctioning 48 of his pristine Corvettes - see the 'Muscle Car City' collection

2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

Rick Treworgy spent most of his life collecting cars but now he's ready to sell most of his collection.

About 200 of his cars will be available at Mecum Auctions' Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021 event.

Of those 200 cars, 48 of them are Chevrolet Corvettes spanning from 1954 to 2020.

Chevrolet Corvette fans listen up. From January 22 to 23, you'll get a chance to bring home vehicles from one of the biggest muscle car collections ever assembled.

Rick Treworgy spent most of his life personally adding cars to his extensive collection. Nearly all of that collection will be up for auction soon - at no reserve! - at Mecum Auctions' Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021 event in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Among the collection are no less than 48 Corvettes, spanning all the way from 1954 to 2020. It's quite a Corvette collection to behold - scroll on to see it all.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

That auction includes a whopping 48 Corvettes - a number challenged only by the combination of every Chevrolet dealership within a 500-mile radius of your home.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

There's a red 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Z51.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

A red 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

A blue 2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

There a red 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

A blue 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

A blue 1998 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

And this 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a white 1992 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Then there's this red 1991 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

And this 1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Plus this yellow 1991 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Aaaand this 1990 red Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

And a red 1974 Chevrolet Corvette convertile.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a 1973 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a red 1972 Chevrolet Corvette LT1 coupe.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This is a gorgeous blue 1971 Chevrolet Corvette LS6 convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This is a 1971 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a 1970 Chevrolet Corvette LT1 convertible in blue.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

And a yellow 1970 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette convertible in blue.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Similarly, here's a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette convertible in yellow.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

And if you want it in black, there's this 1968 example.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

There's a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

And a red one as well.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a black 1967 Chevrolet Corvette convertible resto-mod.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This is a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This is that, but in a different color.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This one's a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a red 1965 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This is a silver 1965 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This one's a red 1965 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a blue 1965 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This is a blue 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a brown 1964 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's one in white.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This is a red 1963 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a gorgeous 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window coupe.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This is a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette resto-mod.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a blue 1961 Chevrolet Corvette.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This is a white 1960 Chevrolet Corvette.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a dark blue 1959 Chevrolet Corvette resto-mod convertible.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This is a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

This is a white 1956 Chevrolet Corvette.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Here's a white-on-red 1955 Chevrolet Corvette.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

And finishing up the collection is this 1954 Chevrolet Corvette roadster.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Is owning 48 Corvettes necessary? Probably not!

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Does give you a reason to justify buying one (1) when your significant other asks why you're buying another car? Probably!

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

Go forth, friends.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021. Mecum Auctions

