Lifelong Chickasha law enforcement, Lewis Roller dies at 57

Dec. 20—Chickasha native and law enforcement veteran, Lewis Roller, 57, of Chickasha, died on Dec. 16.

According to his obituary, Roller followed in his father's footsteps and became a police officer. He began career at the Chickasha Police Department after graduating high school.

Roller retired from the Chickasha Police Department in 2012 and began a career with the District Attorney's Office as an investigator. He went on to fulfill several law enforcement duties in the community as an investigator, according to District attorney, Jason Hicks.

"There is simply not enough that can be said about the amazing person Lewis Roller was to all of us in law enforcement in this area," Hicks said in a post shared by the Grady County Sheriff's Department. "Rest easy brother, we will take it from here."

The Chickasha Police Department mourned the loss of their colleague and friend in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"Our hearts are heavy today. We lost our brother, friend, and co-worker. We, the Chickasha Police Department, would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former CPD Sergeant Lewis Roller. Sgt. Roller, you will be deeply missed and fondly remembered."

Roller is survived by numerous family and friends, including his wife Leslie, of Ninnekah and mother, Mary Ann Roller, of Chickasha.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Chickasha, according to the obituary.