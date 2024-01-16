LifePath Christian Ministries extends warming and overnight shelter hours amid temp drop

With the temperatures dropping this week and snowfall accumulation across Central Pennsylvania, LifePath Christian Ministries has temporarily modified its shelter hours and the Code Blue process.

From Monday, Jan. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 21, the LifePath warming station hours have been extended to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide extended resources for the community.

The warming station is at 367 W. Market St., York, and welcomes anyone who wishes to warm up. Public showers are also available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A recently opened Code Blue overflow shelter is also available for families at 363 W. Market St. Additional beds are available for those in need of overnight shelter. Anyone who is seeking shelter during this time may call 717-472-8911 to be screened and registered for services.

The LifePath Code Blue emergency overnight shelter in York City will allow guests to remain inside for 24 hours.

For more information, visit the website at www.lifepathyork.org

