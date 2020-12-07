LifeQuotes.com Issues Update for Life Insurance Shoppers Amidst Worsening COVID-19 Pandemic

- Life insurance rates remain at all-time lows despite COVID-19 anxiety

- Popularity of term life insurance plans soared in third quarter

- COVID-19 concerns have caused life insurers to tighten acceptance guidelines, especially for ages 50 and above regarding pre-existing conditions

DARIEN, Ill., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQuotes.com, the online life insurance platform that offers comparative quotes from 40 leading life insurers and allows customers to purchase from the company of their choice to achieve maximum savings, today released some handy tips for shoppers during the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Lifequotes.com makes it quick and easy to shop for life insurance online. This image must be used in conjunction with the news release with which it was originally distributed. Tom Merton/Caiaimage/Getty Images. (PRNewsFoto/Life Quotes, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/LIFE QUOTES_ INC_)

"This is an unprecedented time of national anxiety not seen in this generation," said LifeQuotes.com CEO, Robert Bland. "We're proud to represent 30 leading life insurers and to see them bring enhanced purchase processes to market, which makes it easier and faster to buy life insurance. Having a proper amount of life insurance in place at a time like this makes good sense."

Handy tips for life insurance shoppers

Michelle Zieba, vice president, remarked, "The Life Insurance Market Research Association (LIMRA) reports that the number of term policies issued in the third quarter jumped 10 percent, scoring the largest quarterly policy count growth in 18 years. We like to remind owners of life insurance that any policy review should include the policy amount, beneficiary designation, time left on the initial rate guarantee, possible term-to-permanent conversion rights and costs. Policyowners who've had a significant change in health since the date of purchase should also make themselves aware of the right to sell an unwanted policy should that course of action be appropriate."

Having an adequate amount of life insurance inforce is important and everybody's situation is unique. Here are some LifeQuotes.com guidelines:

  • For people who work and have dependents, children or a mortgage: 10-15 times annual income

  • For home caregivers: $300,000 minimum

  • For burial-only coverage: $10,000-$25,000

Zieba continued, "We've witnessed a welcome increase in policy purchases by younger applicants this year. In January, 19 percent of our customers were age 30 or less; today, it's 24 percent."

Life insurance prices are now at all-time lows

The chart of sample monthly premiums below reveals the best possible monthly prices for a 10-year level term life policy. Most 10-year term life policies are renewable, without evidence of insurability, to age 90+ and may be convertible to permanent insurance without having to undergo further underwriting. Other initial rate guarantee periods such as 15, 20, 25, 30 years and longer are also available as are Guaranteed Universal Life and Whole Life, both of which can provide a level death benefit and level premium for life.

Prices on the popular no-exam plans have resulted in them being 50 percent of policy sales at www.lifequotes.com.

Sample 10-Year Term Life Insurance Rates

Female Monthly Rates


Male Monthly Rates

Age

$100,000

$250,000

$500,000

$1,000,000


Age

$100,000

$250,000

$500,000

$1,000,000

21-35

$7

$9

$12

$15


21-35

$7

$10

$14

$19

40

$8

$11

$16

$22


40

$9

$12

$17

$23

45

$10

$15

$25

$39


45

$11

$17

$27

$45

50

$13

$20

$35

$58


50

$15

$25

$43

$71

55

$17

$30

$52

$92


55

$20

$39

$70

$125

60

$24

$41

$74

$137


60

$29

$59

$124

$212

65

$34

$65

$122

$223


65

$53

$103

$194

$365

70

$59

$106

$199

$366


70

$87

$196

$328

$598

The sample premiums shown above assume that the applicant is in good health and has no ratable medical issues. Applicants with pre-existing medical issues can view instant quotes at www.lifequotes.com. Customers who want quotes and advice by phone can talk to our licensed specialists by calling (800) 556-9393.

COVID-19 pandemic changes that are affecting life insurance shoppers

"In recent months we've witnessed a number of acceptance guideline changes that life insurance shoppers should know about," remarked Zieba. "Applicants should expect to be asked about any positive COVID test, the dates of such tests and whether hospitalization, ICU services or a ventilator was required. Waiting periods from the date of recovery vary by insurer but can range from 30 days to two years, so it pays to shop around."

Bland said, "Life insurance typically covers death by any cause at any time in any place, except for suicide within the first two policy years (one year in some states), so if you die from COVID-19 after purchasing a policy, that claim will be paid. As of now, we know of no insurer that excludes death by COVID-19."

Zieba continued, "While 50 percent of our customers elect to buy no-exam life insurance, not all applicants will qualify. Our experience with the no-exam plans is that the underwriting is more stringent because there is no paramedical interview or blood lab analysis to aid the underwriter. Our comparative rating and illustration technology disclosures acceptance guidelines to the customer so that there are no negative surprises after an application is submitted, which results in a higher acceptance rate."

Applicants who have any of the following health histories can expect the life insurer to thoroughly review of a person's medical records before making a firm offer. LifeQuotes.com advisors will assist such customers in checking to see if the customer's doctor and health care facility has the medical records stored online and available for instant access transmission in order to avoid a slower manual records retrieval process.

  • Hypertension

  • Cardiovascular, Coronary Artery or Cerebrovascular (Stroke) Disease including valve disorders like mitral valve prolapse, mitral regurgitation or heart murmurs)

  • Diabetes Type 1 or Type 2

  • Respiratory Disorders; Asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, COPD or Sleep Apnea

  • Cancer

  • Lymphoma or Leukemia

  • Ulcerative Colitis or Crohn's Disease

New. Term Life Insurance to Age 99 --No Health or Lifestyle Questions, No Medical Exam

Zieba remarked, "We are excited about introducing a new term life plan that offers coverage up to age 99 without any health questions or medical exam. As the chart shows, the $25,000 plan benefit stays level up to age 64, then the coverage reduces in 5-year increments as shown at ages 65, 70 and 75, but the monthly cost stays constant at $43.13 per month all the way to age 99. If you choose the $75,000 plan, the coverage and cost stay level for ages 18-34, then the monthly dues rise every 5 years starting at age 35 until age 75 when they stay level to age 99."

The Term to Age 99 plan is available to U.S citizens and non-citizens who have a valid Social Security number and are age 18-99. Enrollment takes 10 minutes by phone and coverage can become effective on first day of next month.

Coverage on this plan is not available to those who are currently incapacitated, currently institutionalized, terminally ill or full-time members of the military. Not available in AK, FL, ID, KY, ME, MO, MT, NM, NY, NC, OK, OR, PA, SD, UT & WA. A valid e-mail address is required. Call (800) 556-9393 to enroll.

Term Life to Age 99

No Health Questions, No Medical Exam

$25,000 Plan


$75,000 Plan


Death

Monthly



Death

Monthly

Age

Benefit

Cost


Age

Benefit

Cost

18-64

$25,000

$43.13


18-34

$75,000

$53.48

65-69

$16,250

$43.13


35-39

$75,000

$54.63

70-74

$12,500

$43.13


40-44

$75,000

$60.38

75-99

$8,750

$43.13


45-49

$75,000

$66.13





50-54

$75,000

$77.63





55-59

$75,000

$106.38





60-64

$75,000

$169.63





65-69

$48,750

$284.63





70-74

$37,500

$514.63





75-99

$26,250

$1,365.63

Past Accolades for LifeQuotes.com:

  • 91,000 customers award 4.64 Star Ratings: https://www.lifequotes.com/liferequest/customerReview.jsp

  • "2017 Life Insurance Innovation" award winner… Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association

  • "The premier Web site in terms of details and ease of use..." -- Yahoo! FINANCE

  • Twice Ranked #1 life insurance website by Kiplinger's

  • Named a "100 Most useful website" by MSN Money

  • Past Winner: Forbes' "Best of the Web"

  • The best web site I've found..." -- Dallas Morning News

  • "...we'd recommend you do your insurance shopping here..." -- Barron's

  • "...outstanding - as good as a Web site on insurance can possibly be. Hats off and a gold star to the top insurance site on the Web." -- Insurance for Dummies

About LifeQuotes.com
LifeQuotes.com operates an Internet-based life insurance exchange at www.lifequotes.com in which customers can view instant quotes on an anonymous basis and buy from the company of their choice on a paperless basis. The company's comparative rater is unique in that is reveals underwriting guidelines so that life insurance applicants can have a higher confidence in the most likely final premium. The company also provides technology and fulfillment services to insurance companies, financial institutions and affinity groups with large customer bases. The company's proprietary technology provides instant quotes and illustrations from 43 leading life insurers and enables a streamlined paperless purchase process. More than 380,000 people have purchased policies through LifeQuotes.com since the firm's founding in 1984. Visit www.lifequotes.com for more information or to experience the life insurance quoting experience online.

Survey Methodology, Participating Insurers

Life insurance policies described, quoted, shown and illustrated in this press release may not be available in all states and certain terms may vary by state where required by state law. The supplemental policies described provide limited benefits and are NOT comprehensive health insurance or major medical insurance and they do NOT satisfy a person's individual obligation to secure the requirements of minimum essential coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). For more information about the ACA, refer to http://www.HealthCare.gov. Policies examined include American Family Life Insurance Company, Madison, WI, policy form ICC14-LD10001; American National Insurance Company, Galveston, TX, policy form ART 12; Assurity Life Insurance Company, Lincoln, NE, policy form I L1702; Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD, policy form ICC08-LIA, and William Penn Life Insurance Company, Garden City, NY, policy form LIA-WP, both Legal & General America companies; Foresters Financial of Toronto, Canada, under form ICC16 770620; Lincoln Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York, Syracuse, NY, policy form LEF06321-18_7-10, and The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, policy form LEF06321_5-12, both insurance company affiliates of Lincoln National Corporation, whose marketing name is Lincoln Financial Group; John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A) of Boston, MA 02117, on policy form number ICC16 2016TERM and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595, Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company of St. Paul, MN under policy number F76777-15; Pacific Life Insurance Company of Newport Beach, CA, policy form P16YLT. North American Company for Life & Health Insurance, Chicago, IL, policy form LS174; Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company of Horsham, PA, under policy form ICC13-LT; Principal Life Insurance Company of Des Moines, IA, under policy form ICC17 SN 104; Protective Life and Annuity, Birmingham, AL, policy form TI-15; Pruco Life Insurance Company of New Jersey, Newark, NJ, policy form ORD 96200-2010, member companies of Prudential Financial, Inc., Newark, NJ; Sagicor Life Insurance Company of Scottsdale, AZ under form number 1000; The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA, policy form A91-OSV (SBLI and The No Nonsense Life Insurance Company are registered trademarks of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts; The Standard Insurance Company; Transamerica Life Insurance Company, Cedar Rapids, IA, policy form 1-304 11-107, both AEGON companies; United of Omaha Life Insurance Company, Omaha, NE, policy form LAP1099, a Mutual of Omaha affiliate company. Copyright 1984-2020 Life Quotes, Inc. All rights reserved.

