‘It’s a lifesaving skill:' Bill to offer free swimming lessons for children in Florida moves through

Action News Jax’ sister station WFTV reported that Florida could soon require free swimming lessons for low-income families at public schools across the state.

The plan is to prevent drownings, the leading cause of deaths for children 4 and younger.

Roughly 400 children die every year in the U.S. because of drownings, most of them coming out of Florida, data from the C.D.C. shows.

The plan is to offer parents vouchers to get free swimming lessons for their kids.

