Is Lifestyle China Group (HKG:2136) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Lifestyle China Group Limited (HKG:2136) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Lifestyle China Group

What Is Lifestyle China Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Lifestyle China Group had CN¥2.11b of debt, an increase on CN¥1.38b, over one year. However, it does have CN¥2.08b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CN¥31.8m.

SEHK:2136 Historical Debt, August 13th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Lifestyle China Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Lifestyle China Group had liabilities of CN¥1.02b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥2.18b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥2.08b and CN¥211.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥905.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Lifestyle China Group is worth CN¥3.11b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Carrying virtually no net debt, Lifestyle China Group has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Lifestyle China Group has a low debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.12. And remarkably, despite having net debt, it actually received more in interest over the last twelve months than it had to pay. So it's fair to say it can handle debt like a hot shot teppanyaki chef handles cooking. On the other hand, Lifestyle China Group's EBIT dived 13%, over the last year. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Lifestyle China Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Lifestyle China Group saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.