‘Lifetime Millions’: New $50 scratch ticket now on sale in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Lottery’s new $50 scratch ticket is now on sale at retailers across the Bay State.

The instant game, “Lifetime Millions,” is making its debut Tuesday. It features a grand prize of $1 million a year for life.

The $1 million a year for life grand prize is guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years, with the potential to continue for many more, according to the Lottery. The cash option on the prize is $15,400,000. There are also a total of three $1 million a year for life grand prizes.

Lottery officials say the game also offers the chance to win four $2 million prizes and 12 $1 million prizes.

The odds of winning a prize in this new game are 1 in 4.10, and all winning tickets total $100 or more.

“The game’s overall prize payout of 82.0 percent matches the highest payout percentage of any instant game ever offered by the Mass Lottery,” officials said in a news release.

So how does the game work? Here’s what the lottery said:

“Each ticket in this key number match style game contains 10 ‘Winning Numbers’ and 35 ‘Your Numbers.’ If one or more of the ‘Your Numbers’ matches the ‘Winning Numbers,’ the player wins the corresponding amount. There are also multiplier symbols ranging from 5X to 500X in the ‘Your Numbers’ spots that multiply winning combinations. Three Bonus spots give players the opportunity to automatically win $100, $500 or $1,000.”

The game also features 10 second chance drawings, allowing players to enter non-winning tickets for opportunities to win cash prizes ranging from $100 to $50,000. In each of the 10 drawings, 12 $50,000 prizes, 8 $1,000 prizes, 62 $500 prizes, and 250 $100 prizes will be awarded.

The Lottery’s first $50 ticket, “Billion Dollar Extravaganza,” launched in February 2023. It’s still available for purchase.

