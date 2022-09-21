LifeVac Introduced Reliable Airway Clearance Device to Save a Life

Los Angeles, CA - (NewMediaWire) - September 21, 2022 - (NyPressWire) - LifeVac has introduced the Airway Clearance Device that helps save a life in the event of airway obstruction.

The device is currently being used by more than 100,000 responders and medical professionals in over 40 countries.

According to the company, the device has been used to save over 400 lives and still counting.

The LifeVac is clinically proven and approved for use on children and adults. The device is easy to use and can be deployed in seconds.

It is a non-invasive, single use device that requires no special training. The LifeVac USA can be used in homes, schools, offices, or public places.

Moreover, this portable device by LifeVac can be taken with you anywhere. It is small enough to fit in a purse, glove compartment, or backpack, making it easy to have on hand in case of choking.

A first responder, medical professional, or a concerned parent can easily use it. Get LifeVac can give the peace of mind knowing that they have a reliable device to clear an airway obstruction and save a life.

Simply place the device over the victim's mouth and nose to activate the suction. The LifeVac's one-way valve will air from pushing objects or food downward when pressed. Afterward, pull upward for creating a one-way suction and removing the lodged food or object within seconds.

In a choking incident, every second counts. The device is designed for easy use by untrained individuals and can be utilized to save lives in seconds.

While the device is made for use in immediate situations, it can also be used as a preventative measure. The LifeVac can be used during mealtimes with high-risk patients to help prevent choking incidents before they happen.

The LifeVac device will not push an object further down the throat. The suction created by the device is strong enough to remove even large objects from the airway.



