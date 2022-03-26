LifeWorks (TSE:LWRK) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.065

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

The board of LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWRK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 18th of April, with investors receiving CA$0.065 per share. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

See our latest analysis for LifeWorks

LifeWorks' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. LifeWorks is not generating a profit, and despite this is paying out most of its free cash flow as a dividend. Generally it is unsustainable for a company to be paying a dividend while unprofitable, and with limited reinvestment into the business growth may be slow.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 22.5% based on recent performance. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

LifeWorks Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though LifeWorks' EPS has declined at around 23% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

LifeWorks' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for LifeWorks that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.25

    The board of Village Super Market, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLGE.A ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of...

  • Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.47

    Colgate-Palmolive Company ( NYSE:CL ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 13th of May to...

  • Third eaglet of 2022 hatches in Hays bald eagle nest

    The Pittsburgh Hays’ bald eagles welcomed their third eaglet of 2022 Friday morning!

  • Report: Sony Game Pass Competitor Coming Soon, Probably Won’t Have God Of War Ragnarök

    Sony’s as-of-yet unannounced plan to compete with Xbox Game Pass could be revealed as early as next week, according to a new report by Bloomberg. However, the subscription service code-named Spartacus is apparently unlikely to feature big first-party blockbusters like 2022’s God of War Ragnarök on launch day.

  • Cade Cunningham with a buzzer beater vs the Washington Wizards

    Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) with a buzzer beater vs the Washington Wizards, 03/25/2022

  • Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.25

    Xerox Holdings Corporation's ( NASDAQ:XRX ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 2nd of May...

  • Here is what AT&T is giving investors in WarnerMedia spinoff, and how it will work

    AT&T Inc. offered new details about its planned spinoff of WarnerMedia Friday, as the telecommunications company prepares for that transaction to close in April.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock

    Stocks that generate solid dividends play a key role in a portfolio, but dividend income has become even more important to investors in this period of market volatility and uncertainty. Or the dividend can be reinvested in the stock -- which, in times like this, could be at a discounted price. The other attractive quality about a good dividend stock is that it is typically a long-established, stable, often blue-chip company that might be boring when the market is hot but looks good in times like these.

  • These 3 Stocks Aren't Large Caps Yet, but They Each Could Make $1 Billion in Sales in 2022

    Many years ago, it was decided that the definition of a "small cap" should be a company with a valuation under $2 billion. In this roundtable, three Fool contributors were asked to focus on healthcare companies with market caps under $10 billion, and pick out ones that they expect can deliver $1 billion in sales in 2022. Taylor Carmichael (Vir Biotechnology): With just a $3.3 billion market cap, Vir transitioned last year from being a risky clinical-stage biotech without any drugs on the market into a world-beater than has already brought in $1 billion in sales.

  • Amazon Stock Split: 3 Companies That Should Follow Suit

    Amazon recently announced a stock split, its first since 1999. The benefit of a stock split is that it can make a high-priced stock feel more accessible, especially to investors who can't or don't want to buy fractional shares. A stock split also puts a company into the news for positive reasons -- namely that its business is doing well and its share price has risen enough where a split makes sense; you wouldn't expect to see a stock split from a company whose shares are trading at just $100.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • The US dollar's global standing as the top reserve currency has lost ground to China's yuan and others, says IMF

    The dollar share of international reserves has declined over the past two decades, while the yuan has gained ground, according to an IMF report.

  • Convinced the stock market’s next two years will be like the past two? Don’t bet on it.

    MARK HULBERT Don’t fall into the trap of believing the U.S. stock market’s spectacular return over the past two years represents the new normal. Not only will the market’s return in coming months likely be a lot lower than it was over the past two years, the odds are good that its return will be well-below average.

  • Spotify pulls out of Russia, citing crackdown on news outlets. Here are the companies still staying in Russia

    Just over 30 companies are "digging in," defying public demands to exit Russia or reduce their activities in the pariah state.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio vows to expand to more countries this year

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. late Thursday reported quarterly sales slightly above Wall Street expectations, vowing to make 2022 a year of "reacceleration" for its business and to sell its EVs in more countries.

  • Nio Earnings Preview: Can It Continue to Rally After the Report?

    Nio stock has rallied hard from last week's low. With the EV producer's earnings report on deck, can it continue higher?

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 30%. Should You Buy It?

    When Warren Buffett buys something, investors pay attention. The legendary head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) took a position in luxury furniture company RH (NYSE: RH) in 2019, and while it was a small position for his company, it's the fourth-largest stake in RH. RH's stock price has increased 107% since then, and anyone who followed the Oracle of Omaha's movement at that time has benefited handsomely.